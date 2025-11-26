British and Irish Lions ban R360 players in bid to keep Red Roses stars

Open Extended Reactions

The British and Irish Lions have backed unions' threats against players who join the proposed R360 breakaway league, announcing that such players would be also excluded from future Lions tours.

The Guardian reported that several England women's players are targets for league, which is fronted by former England men's international Mike Tindall.

Former World Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne said in October that she is "open to anything" ahead of its planned launch in 2026.

The Six Nations unions apart from Wales -- in addition to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa -- have previously cautioned players against participating in the breakaway league. The Lions echoed that sentiment on Wednesday.

The first Women's Lions tour is scheduled to take place against New Zealand in September 2027. Morgan Harlow - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

The first ever Lions Women's tour is set to feature three September 2027 Test matches against New Zealand.

"As we continue preparations for the inaugural Lions Women's Tour in 2027, The British & Irish Lions wishes to outline its position on the proposed R360 competition and provide clarity to players," the Lions said in a statement.

"The British & Irish Lions fully support the position of our constituent Unions in relation to the proposed competition and will be advising that any player who decides to participate in R360 will not be eligible for selection for the 2027 Tour to New Zealand.

"This is the first ever Lions Women Tour, a historic moment for women's rugby and we want it to be the best it can be. With the tour just over a year and a half away, we believe it is important that players who may be selected are playing in established leagues that provide certainty on calendar and playing schedule.

"The British & Irish Lions will continue to work collaboratively with its Unions to support the growth of our game at all levels, ensure alignment with international and domestic calendars and prioritise player welfare."