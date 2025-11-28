R360 league delays launch until 2028, cites need for more time

Tom Hamilton reacts to South Africa's 24-13 win vs. Ireland to end a 13-year wait for victory in Dublin. (1:18)

R360, the proposed breakaway league that was meant to revolutionise club rugby, has delayed its launch until 2028.

The start-up league, which had been due to begin next year, cited a number of reasons for the delay, including "greater commercial certainty and a significantly more favourable environment for players and fans."

However, the league also confirmed that it has signed a player from from every tier 1 rugby nation.

"The decision to shift our launch to 2028 is a strategic decision based on timing," former England centre Mike Tindall, who is fronting the new league, said in a statement.

"Launching under compressed timelines would not meet the standards we set for R360, nor would it deliver the long-term commercial impact that the sport deserves."

"From day one, our commitment to players has been unwavering. Many of the world's best female and male players continue to express strong interest in joining R360. We want them to thrive -- not be placed under unnecessary pressure."

The league added that its ambition is to "complement" the international rugby calender following the inaugural Women's Lions Tour and 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Martin Gilbert, a Scottish financier, has also been confirmed as chairman of the R360 project.