Rugby World Cup draw LIVE: Who will England face? Latest news

We may be two years from kick-off, but talk is already starting to turn to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, with the draw for the competition taking place in Sydney on Wednesday.

The tournament has been expanded to 24 teams for the first time, with Samoa the final side to qualify last month. Hong Kong China will be the only team to make their first World Cup appearance.

So, how will the draw unfold and what will the tournament look like?

First, teams are divided into four bands:

Band 1: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Ireland, France, Argentina.

Band 2: Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales, Japan.

Band 3: Georgia, Uruguay, Spain, USA, Chile, Tonga.

Band 4: Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong China, Zimbabwe, Canada.

There will be six Pools of four teams. One team from each band will be drawn at a time, aside from Australia who already drawn in Pool A. That means each Pool will have one team from each of the bands.

The draw is set to take place at 8 p.m. local time in Sydney, or 9 a.m. in London.

Follow ESPN's live updates for the latest news and the draw as it happens.