Rugby World Cup draw: England to face Wales, Australia vs. New Zealand - as it happened

England and Wales will meet in the 2027 Rugby World Cup pool stage, with Tonga and Zimbabwe making up the remainder of Pool F.

The next men's Rugby World Cup will expand for the first time since 2003 to be the biggest tournament in its history -- seeing a record 54 matches.

The draw -- which took place in Sydney on Wednesday, placed the 24 teams into six Pools of four teams.

Other headline clashes in Pool play include hosts Australia and New Zealand in Pool A, Fiji and Argentina in Pool C and Ireland and Scotland in Pool D.

The eventual winners will have to play seven games to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, although it will feature one less pool-stage game and one extra knockout game.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1 at Perth Stadium and will finish on Nov. 13 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

