2027 Rugby World Cup draw: How to watch, time

On Wednesday, the eyes of the rugby world will be on Sydney as the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw gets underway.

All 24 teams will find out who they will play in the newly-expanded tournament scheduled for October 2027, which will feature six pools and an additional knockout round in comparison to previous editions.

Here's everthing you need to know.

What time is the Rugby World Cup draw?

World Rugby

The draw will take place in Sydney, Australia at 8 p.m. AEDT. That's 9 a.m. GMT in the UK.

How to watch the draw

The draw will be live in Australia on Stan Sport, 9Gem and 9Now. For global viewers, including the UK, it will be streamed live on World Rugby's YouTube channel.

ESPN will also be running a live blog with instant reaction and analysis.

How the draw works