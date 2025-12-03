Take a look at the six pools for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. (2:21)

Open Extended Reactions

The pools for Rugby World Cup 2027 have officially been drawn, with a trans-Tasman battle between Australia and New Zealand the pick of the early fixtures.

With the All Blacks drawn alongside the Wallabies in Pool A, 2027 marks the first time the two former champions have faced off in the Pool stage and potentially sets Australia up on a crash course with former coach Eddie Jones and Japan if the hosts finish second in their Pool.

Meanwhile, England and Wales have been drawn together for the first time since 2015 when Warren Gatland's team famously defeated the tournament hosts, which eventually saw Stuart Lancaster's team make an embarrassing pool stage exit.

Ireland and Scotland have also set-up a scintillating pool clash after they were both placed in Pool D, while South Africa will face Italy in Pool B, and Argentina and Fiji are set to headline Pool C.

With just under two years until the tournament begins, we decided to have a little fun in using Artificial Intelligence [AI] to determine who will be crowned the champions in 2027.

The methodology was simple; by inputting the official draw and the new 24-team tournament format, we asked AI to run a simulation of who will win the 2027 Rugby World Cup based on latest results, previous World Cup form and geography.

Here's what it delivered!

HOW WILL THE POOL PHASE PLAY OUT?

Pool A: • 1st: New Zealand • 2nd: Australia • 3rd: Chile • 4th: Hong Kong China

Pool B: • 1st: South Africa • 2nd: Italy • 3rd: Georgia • 4th: Romania

Pool C: • 1st: Argentina • 2nd: Fiji • 3rd: Spain • 4th: Canada

Pool D: • 1st: Ireland • 2nd: Scotland • 3rd: Uruguay • 4th: Portugal

Pool E: • 1st: France • 2nd: Japan • 3rd: Samoa • 4th: Unite States

Pool F: • 1st: England • 2nd: Wales • 3rd: Tonga • 4th: Zimbabwe

This all seems to be as is expected, but with the introduction of the Round of 16, finishing inside the top two in your pool isn't the only way to get through to the knock-out stages. The four best third place finishers will also make through the pool phase and into the knockouts.

So who does AI predict will make it through?

WHO ARE THE FOUR BEST THIRD PLACE FINISHERS?

(Based on probable points, points difference.)

Georgia (B)

Samoa (E)

Tonga (F)

Uruguay (A)

WHAT WILL THE KNOCKOUT STAGE DRAW BE?

For context of how the Round of 16 works, the winners of Pool A through D will play the four best third-placed teams, while the winners of Pools E and F will play the runners-up from Pools D and B. The runners-up from Pools A and C will then take on the runners-up from Pools E and F.

Winners of Pools A-D vs. the four best third-place teams:

New Zealand (A) vs. Samoa (E)

South Africa (B) vs. Tonga (F)

Argentina (C) vs. Uruguay (D)

Ireland (D) vs. Georgia (B)

Winners of Pools E-F vs. runners-up from D-B:

France (E) vs. Scotland (D)

England (F) vs. Italy (B)

Runners-up Pools A & C vs. runners-up E & F:

Australia (A) vs. Japan (E)

Fiji (C) vs. Wales (F)

ROUND OF 16 PREDICTIONS

New Zealand 38-15 Samoa

New Zealand's pace and precision prove too much, though Samoa score two tries to thrill neutral fans.

South Africa 32-16 Tonga

South Africa's forward strength and tactical control secure a dominant and physical win.

Fiji 24-22 Wales

Fiji's offload game and bravery top a late Welsh comeback attempt.

France 27-21 Scotland

A thriller! Scotland's attacking ambition keeps it close, but a late French burst led by Antoine Dupont seals it.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Australia 28-20 Japan

Japan threaten with their speed, but Australia's pack and home crowd support see them through.

England 25-17 Italy

Italy battle hard and keep it close, but England's discipline and bench edge them out.

Argentina 29-18 Uruguay

Uruguay compete fiercely, but Argentina pull away in the last quarter with sharp finishing.

Ireland 33-13 Georgia

Ireland's superb set-piece and phase play see them safely through; Georgia grab a try from a rolling maul.

According to AI, the Round of 16 is where we'll see our first "upset" with Fiji expected to bring Wales undone in the final minutes. Given Wales' recent form perhaps it's not too unexpected, especially given Fiji are ranked above them and won their most recent encounter. Meanwhile, it's not great news for Scotland fans, because it's tournament over for you after Gregor Townsend's side comes undone against a fiery France.

But it's full steam ahead for Ireland, South Africa and New Zealand, who cruise to victory in their Round of 16 clashes, while Australia do enough to overcome Japan and keep their home crowd happy.

Some of AI's scoreline predictions, particularly for New Zealand-Samoa and South Africa-Tonga, feel a touch light, however!

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE QUARTERFINALS?

This is where things really get exciting with current world champions and No. 1-ranked nation South Africa set to take on No. 2-ranked nation and long-time rivals New Zealand. Meanwhile, Australia and England battle it out in what AI predicts will be an explosive encounter.

New Zealand vs. South Africa:

All Blacks 22-24 Springboks

A titanic tussle sees the Springboks edge out the All Blacks with relentless defense and a late penalty, in a World Cup classic.

Fiji vs. France:

Fiji 20-29 France

Fiji thrill with their running rugby and push France hard, but Dupont orchestrates a strong finish and Les Bleus pull away in the final quarter.

England vs. Australia:

England 23-18 Wallabies

The Wallabies start strong in front of the home crowd, but England seize control in the set-piece and finish the stronger side to reach another semi.

Argentina vs. Ireland:

Argentina 15-28 Ireland

Argentina battle but are outmatched by Ireland's ruthless attack and organisation, as the Irish march confidently into the semifinals.

It's tournament over for the hosts Australia as they come undone to England, while their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand must also pack up and head home after southern hemisphere foe South Africa edge them in yet another World Cup classic. It's worth nothing that the All Blacks and Springboks face each other on no fewer than six occasions in the lead-up to the Cup, including four Tests in South Africa in 2026.

For Ireland fans though, could AI be correct? Could this really be the tournament they finally break their quarterfinal duck and proceed to the final four for the first time? Maybe don't put your house on it just yet!

Siya Kolisi took on the All Blacks in the recent Rugby Championship, which the Springboks retained after a rough start to the tournament. James Foy/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE SEMIFINALS?

South Africa vs. France

South Africa 21-19 France

South Africa's disciplined defense and set-piece strength narrowly prevail over France's attacking flair in a tense and physical encounter, edging Les Bleus 21-19.

England vs. Ireland

England 20-26 Ireland

Ireland showcases clinical finishing and tactical composure, overcoming England's pressure to secure a historic place in the Rugby World Cup final with a 26-20 victory.

It's another epic semifinal battle, but sadly for Les Bleus and England it's time to head home. Meanwhile, South Africa make it their third straight World Cup final and Ireland, for the first time ever, have reached the tournament decider. Who will come out on top and be crowned world champions?

David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

HOW WILL THE FINAL PLAY OUT?

South Africa vs. Ireland

South Africa 24-18 Ireland

South Africa's relentless forward power and clinical game management edge a courageous Ireland side, with a decisive try in the final quarter sealing a 24-18 victory for the Springboks. Ireland's wait for a first Rugby World Cup continues, despite a spirited and creative performance in the sport's biggest arena.

Based on sustained form, psychological advantage, and style matchup, South Africa would be slight favorites to grind out a tight win over Ireland, especially if the match is close heading into the last quarter.

THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF

France 27-20 England

France's attacking brilliance and homegrown flair overwhelm England in a high-paced contest, as Les Bleus claim a deserved 29-22 win to secure bronze. England mount a late comeback but can't overturn France's early second-half surge.

Well there you have it -- AI has South Africa claiming the title for a third straight time and fifth overall! Congratulations, Springboks fans! Commiserations to the Irish, who have still bettered their all-time RWC performance by two knock-out wins.

However, we suggest taking these results with more than a few grains of salt! Remember, anything can happen at a Rugby World Cup, and the only thing that we can be certain of is it will be one big spectacle in Australia in just under two years time!