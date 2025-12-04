Eben Etzebeth: South Africa lock banned for 12 weeks for eye gouge

South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has been banned for 12 weeks for his eye gouge against Wales on Saturday.
That ban is on the lower end of punishments, with a Disciplinary Committee reducing the ban from the 18-week entry point.
South Africa thrashed Wales 73-0 at the weekend, though the win was marred by Etzebeth being send off in the final minute for the incident with Alex Martin.
"I don't know what I can say that isn't controversial," coach Rassie Erasmus said. "It didn't look good.
"It was a justified red card. It's definitely not the way we'd have liked to have ended the game. The optics weren't great."