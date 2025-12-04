        <
          Eben Etzebeth: South Africa lock banned for 12 weeks for eye gouge

          • ESPN
          Dec 4, 2025, 02:14 PM

          South Africa lock Eben Etzebeth has been banned for 12 weeks for his eye gouge against Wales on Saturday.

          That ban is on the lower end of punishments, with a Disciplinary Committee reducing the ban from the 18-week entry point.

          South Africa thrashed Wales 73-0 at the weekend, though the win was marred by Etzebeth being send off in the final minute for the incident with Alex Martin.

          "I don't know what I can say that isn't controversial," coach Rassie Erasmus said. "It didn't look good.

          "It was a justified red card. It's definitely not the way we'd have liked to have ended the game. The optics weren't great."