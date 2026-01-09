Take a look at the six pools for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. (2:21)

Superstar flanker Fraser McReight has the blessing of Tate McDermott to take over the Queensland captaincy, with the former skipper backing in the new Reds leader.

McReight has been anointed sole skipper for their 2026 Super Rugby Pacific campaign, replacing co-captains McDermott and Liam Wright, who was an off-season departure.

McDermott could miss the start of the Super campaign in mid-February after rupturing his hamstring last September, with the Wallabies halfback not expected to start running until the end of the month.

Reds coach Les Kiss said it was halfback McDermott's idea for a different "voice".

"Tate was very agreeable and actually suggested the idea that we look at how we can broaden the leadership group," Kiss told reporters in Brisbane on Friday.

Fraser McReight of the Reds scores a try Albert Perez/Getty Images

"He was involved with the whole process and very keen to make sure it moved on.

"Fraser's been under Liam and Tate for a while, knows the wisdoms that came from them, and now he'll take this forward and lead in his own right.

McReight's elevation to a formal leadership position and being a selection certainty seemingly paves the way for him to also take over the Test role leading into the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

But Kiss, who will replace Joe Schmidt as Wallabies coach mid-year following the Super season, said there was no plan for McReight to replace his Queensland teammate Harry Wilson as Australian captain.

"No, no indication at all in that area, this is totally about the Reds," Kiss said.

"I think Fraser's just in that right part of his career now to step forward - he's probably one of the best sevens in world rugby and he's shown his wares on the pitch there for the Wallabies and for the Reds for a number of years.

"So from a Reds perspective, we're really, really wrapped that Fraser accepted the position."

Getting a taste of the captaincy in one Test against South Africa during the Rugby Championship, McReight also said he wasn't gunning for Wilson's leadership role.

"No, definitely not. This is 2026 for the Reds and Wilso's one of my best mates and I've learnt so much from him as the captain of the Wallabies," said the 26-year-old, who has played 39 Tests.

"He backs me here, I back him there and we work together really well so I'm not looking for Wallabies right now, I'm here at the Reds.

"I'm super grateful that I've been given the opportunity and the belief from the coaches and management and also my peers."