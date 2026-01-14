Take a look at the six pools for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. (2:21)

Super Rugby Pacific 2026 is almost upon us with season kick-off just a month away!

In it's 30th year, SRP will get underway with final prepartions throughout January and into February before the real contest gets begins on February 13 in Dunedin.

Once again 11 teams will battle for the coveted southern hemisphere title with sides from across the Pacific facing-off to be crowned the Pacific's best side.

But first, fans will be treated to multiple pre-season clashes to whet the palate ahead of the main course and allow the players to shake off the rust and prepare for a tough season ahead.

FIXTURES

THURSDAY, 23 JANUARY

Western Force v Queensland Reds - Scotch College, Perth, Australia (4.35pm WST, 7.35pm AEDT)

FRIDAY, 30 JANUARY

Blues v Hurricanes - Sacred Heart College, Auckland, New Zealand (1.30pm NZT, 11.30am AEDT)

Crusaders v Highlanders - Fraser Park, Timaru, New Zealand (3.30pm NZT, 1:30pm AEDT)

Chiefs v Fijian Drua - Blake Park, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand (3.00pm NZT, 1.00pm AEDT)

Western Force v ACT Brumbies - Scotch College, Perth, Australia (4.35pm WST, 7,35pm AEDT)

SATURDAY, 31 JANUARY

Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs - Ballymore Stadium, Brisbane, Australia (2.00pm AEST, 3.00pm AEDT)

THURSDAY, 5 FEBRUARY

ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs - Marist College Rugby Grounds, Canberra, Australia (1.30pm AEDT)

FRIDAY, 6 FEBRUARY

Highlanders v Moana Pasifika - Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown, New Zealand (2.30pm NZT, 12.30pm AEDT)

Blues v Crusaders - Onewa Domain, Auckland, New Zealand (3.00pm NZT, 1.00pm AEDT)

Fijian Drua v Fiji Provincial Selection Team - Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji (4.00pm FJT, 3.00pm AEDT)

SATURDAY, 7 FEBRUARY

Hurricanes v Chiefs - Jerry Collins Stadium, Porirua, New Zealand (1.00pm NZT, 11:00am AEDT)