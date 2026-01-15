The All Blacks have parted ways with embattled coach Scott Robertson after a disappointing 2025 season.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) released a statement Thursday afternoon stating, "Scott Robertson has departed as Head Coach of the All Blacks. We wish Razor all the best with his next steps. A process will commence immediately to recruit a new Head Coach."

According to multiple reports, including from the NZ Herald, All Blacks on-field leaders had been critical of his strategy, communication, and selections in a year in which they a series of shock losses to the likes of South Africa, Argentina, and England.

NZR Chair David Kirk said the mid-point of the World Cup cycle, ahead of the 2027 tournament, was the right time to take stock on where the side was placed, and take action.

"The team are set to play a significant 2026 schedule and the tournament in 2027 remains the key goal. We've taken an extensive look at the team's progress on and off the field and have subsequently had discussions with Scott on the way forward," he said.

"Both NZR and Scott agree it is in the best interests of the team that he depart his role as Head Coach."

In a statement, Robertson said he was "gutted" at the decision.

"Coaching the All Blacks has been the honour of my life. I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and of the progress we have made. We have brought through a talented group of young players, strengthened the depth across the squad, and set solid foundations for the years ahead.

"Following the end of year review I have taken time to reflect on some of the feedback. My priority has always been the success of the All Blacks and, after discussions with New Zealand Rugby, I believe it is in the best interests of the team for me to step aside.

"I have therefore reached an agreement with New Zealand Rugby to end my contract early so a new coaching group has the time it needs to prepare and take the team into the next World Cup.

"As you can imagine, I am gutted by this outcome. I care deeply about this team."

Key assistants Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland have already departed the program, with Robertson, who achieved unprecedented Super Rugby success with the Crusaders, now also leaving ahead of 2026 international season.

Robertson had been All Blacks coach since the beginning of 2024, after being announced in the November of 2023.