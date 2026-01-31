Italy vs. Scotland, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

It has quickly become one of the most intriguing Six Nations match-ups on offer, and Italy and Scotland will both be desperate to start well and relieve some pressure on themselves on the opening Six Nations weekend this year.

Following a first win against Scotland in almost a decade in 2024, Italy went close again last year before losing 31-19.

Both sets of fans will demand improvement from last year and it starts in Rome on Saturday Feb. 7.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Scotland's Huw Jones (centre) scored a hat trick against Italy last year. Ian Jacobs/MB Media/Getty Images

Key details:

Who: Italy vs. Scotland

When: Saturday, Feb. 7. Kick-off 2.10 p.m. GMT, 3.10 p.m. local.

Where: Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

Officials: Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZ).

Assistant Referees: James Doleman (NZ), Katsuki Furuse (Jap).

Television Match Official: Richard Kelly (Wal).

Where is Italy vs. Scotland being broadcast?

The match will be shown on the BBC in the UK and Sky Italia in Italy. BBC Radio 5 Live will have radio commentary of the game.

Team news

Starting XV: Teams will be displayed once available.

Bench:

Starting XV: Teams will be displayed once available.

Bench: