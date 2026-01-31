England vs. Wales, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

One of rugby's fiercest rivalries takes centre stage as England and Wales collide in the opening round of this year's Six Nations at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Saturday's showdown marks the 144th chapter in a historic feud that rarely needs extra motivation. England arrive having won the last three meetings, but form counts for little when these two sides meet, and Steve Borthwick's men will be well aware that Wales will be eager to upset the odds.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Henry Pollock score two tries on debut for England against Wales in 2025. David Rogers/Getty Images

Key details:

Who: England vs. Wales

When: Saturday, Feb. 7. Kickoff - 4.10 p.m GMT.

Where: Allianz Staidum, Tickenham, London.

Officials: Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra).

Assistant Referees: Nic Berry (Aus), Morné Ferreira (SA).

Television match official: Tual Trainini (Fra).

Where is England vs. Wales being broadcast?

England vs. Wales will be shown on ITV in the UK, S4C in Wales and Virgin Media in Ireland. The match will be broadcast on BBC 5 Live Radio.

ESPN will also have live updates of the match from Twickenham.

Team news

