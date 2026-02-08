Ireland vs. Italy Six Nations: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, latest news

Open Extended Reactions

Ireland and Italy had contrasting starts to the Six Nations last week and will meet in Dublin in round two.

Ireland return home off the back of a demoralising defeat to France in Paris, while Italy were on cloud nine after beating Scotland to open their campaign.

Can the hosts bounce back and get their tournament back on track? Or will Gli Azzurri pull off another huge win?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

Key details:

Who: Ireland vs. Italy

When: Saturday, Feb. 14, 2.10 p.m. GMT

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Officials: Referee: Hollie Davidson (SRU)

Assistant Referees: Matthew Carley (RFU), Luc Ramos (FFR)

Television Match Official: Ian Tempest (RFU)

Where is Ireland vs. Italy being broadcast?

The game will be broadcast on ITV in the UK and Virgin Media in Ireland. BBC Radio 5 Live will have radio commentary.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed when available.