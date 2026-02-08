Scotland vs. England Six Nations: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, latest news

Open Extended Reactions

England hold the Calcutta Cup after beating Scotland last year. David Rogers/Getty Images

England head north of the border on Saturday full of confidence given their 12 game winning run, but having not won in Scotland since 2020.

The Calcutta Cup always delivers fireworks, regardless of either side's form.

With Scotland's opening round defeat to Italy last week, Gregor Townsend's side go into the match in desperate need of a win, while England will want to keep their title charge on track.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Key details:

Who: Scotland vs. England

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 4.40 p.m GMT.

Where: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Officials: Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)

Assistant Referees: Andrea Piardi (FIR), Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

Television Match Official: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)

Where is Scotland vs. England being broadcast?

Scotland vs. England will be televised on ITV1, with radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live in the UK.

ESPN will have live updates from Murrayfield on espn.co.uk

Team news:

