Wales vs. France Six Nations: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, latest news

Open Extended Reactions

France haven't lost to Wales since 2019. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

In what could potentially be one of the most one-sided clashes in recent Six Nations memory, Wales host defending champions France in Cardiff on Sunday.

France dispatched Ireland last week to open the tournament in style, while Wales struggled against England, losing 48-7.

- Six Nations power rankings: A two-horse race already?

- Six Nations players to watch: Rees-Zammit, Bielle-Biarrey, more

If both sides are true to recent form, it could be another brutal afternoon for the hosts.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Key details:

Who: Wales vs. France

When: Sunday, Feb. 15, 3.10 p.m. GMT (4.10 p.m. in France).

Where: Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Officials: Referee: James Doleman (NZR)

Assistant Referees: Christophe Ridley (RFU), Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Television Match Official: Richard Kelly (NZR)

Where will Wales vs. France be broadcast?

The match will be shown on the BBC in the UK and also on S4C in Wales. BBC Radio 5 Live will have radio commentary.

ESPN will also have live updates of the match on espn.com

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once announced.