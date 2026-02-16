England vs. Ireland, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Ireland travel to Twickenham to take on England this week. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

There's plenty at stake as England welcome Ireland to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday with both sides looking for their second Six Nations win.

Ireland fell short against France in round one while England lost against Scotland.

With the competition so tight, neither side can afford another loss if they're to try and keep up with the French.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.

Key details:

Who: England vs. Ireland.

When: Saturday, Feb. 21 -- 2.10 p.m. GMT.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London.

Officials: Andrea Piardi (FIR).

Assistant Referees: Pierre Brousset (FFR), Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).

Television match official: Matteo Liperini (FIR).

Where is England vs. Ireland being broadcast?

The game will be televised on ITV1 in the UK. BBC Radio 5Live will have radio commentary and ESPN will have live updates of the match.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here when available: