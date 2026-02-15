Wales vs. Scotland, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland have won four of the last six games against Wales. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Scotland head south to Wales with a spring in their step after reclaiming the Calcutta Cup with a win over England, but it will count for nothing if they don't back it up.

Wales are yet to earn a point in the Six Nations with heavy defeats to England and France.

Can they produce an upset and stop Scotland's momentum?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Key details:

Who: Wales vs. Scotland.

When: Saturday, Feb. 21 -- 4.40 p.m. GMT

Where: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Officials: Matthew Carley (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Karl Dickson (RFU), Adam Leal (RFU).

Television match official: Ian Tempest (RFU).

Where is Wales vs. Scotland being broadcast?

The match will be televised on the BBC in the UK as well as on S4C in Wales. BBC Radio 5 Live will have radio commentary.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here once available.