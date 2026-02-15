France vs. Italy, Six Nations: How to watch, kick-off time, TV channel, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Italy are looking for a first win over France since 2013. Marco Iacobucci/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

France's bid for a Six Nations Grand Slam continues on Sunday as they welcome Italy to Lille.

The match, played away from their traditional Stade de France home in Paris, comes with France the only side capable of winning the slam this year after wins over Ireland and Wales.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's match.

Key details:

Who: France vs. Italy.

When: Sunday, Feb. 22 -- 3.10 p.m. GMT, 4.10 p.m. local.

Where: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille.

Officials: Andrew Brace (IRFU).

Assistant Referees: Luke Pearce (RFU), Eoghan Cross (IRFU).

Television match official: Olly Hodges (IRFU).

Where is France vs. Italy being broadcast?

The game will be televised on ITV in the UK. BBC Radio 5Live will have radio commentary.

Team news:

Teams will be displayed here when available: