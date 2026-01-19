Six Nations 2026: Schedule, results, squads, news, TV info, more

Open Extended Reactions

The Six Nations returns this February with familiar rivalries, fresh storylines and the promise of another epic tournament.

France enter the new campaign as defending champions after reclaiming the title in 2025, but England and Ireland will both believe they have the firepower to mount a serious challenge. And don't count out Scotland, Italy, or a rebounding Wales, either.

From a Thursday-night opener in Paris to a potentially dramatic Saturday finale, the 2026 schedule is once again stacked with marquee clashes in iconic stadiums.

ESPN is on hand to guide you through it all.

Six Nations 2026 schedule, results

All times in GMT

ROUND ONE

Thursday, Feb. 5

France vs. Ireland: Paris, 8 p.m. -- ITV

Saturday, Feb. 7

Italy vs. Scotland: Rome, 2.10 p.m. -- BBC

England vs. Wales: Twickenham, 4.40 p.m. -- ITV

ROUND TWO

Saturday, Feb. 14

Ireland vs. Italy: Dublin, 2.10 p.m. -- ITV

Scotland vs. England: Edinburgh, 4.40 p.m. -- ITV

Sunday, Feb. 15

Wales vs. France: Cardiff, 3.10 p.m. -- BBC

ROUND THREE

Saturday, Feb. 21

England vs. Ireland: Twickenham, 2.10 p.m. -- ITV

Wales vs. Scotland: Cardiff, 4.40 p.m. -- BBC

Sunday, Feb. 22

France vs Italy: Paris, 3.10 p.m. -- ITV

ROUND FOUR

Friday, March 6

Ireland vs. Wales: Dublin, 8.10 p.m. -- ITV

Saturday, March 7

Scotland vs. France: Edinburgh, 2.10 p.m. -- BBC

Italy vs. England: Rome, 4.40 p.m. -- ITV

ROUND FIVE

Saturday, March 14

Ireland vs. Scotland: Dublin, 2.10 p.m. -- ITV

Wales vs. Italy: Cardiff, 4.40 p.m. -- BBC

France vs England: Paris, 8.40 p.m. -- ITV

How to watch and follow the games

The tournament is being broadcast free-to-air across the BBC and ITV.

ITV will show 10 fixtures -- including all of England's games -- while the BBC have five games in 2026.

You can also watch on TV or online via BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

ESPN will also be across all of the action.

Who has made the Six Nations squads?

The initial Six Nations squads are set to be confirmed this week.

ENGLAND: TBC

FRANCE: TBC

IRELAND: TBC

ITALY: TBC

SCOTLAND: TBC

France come into this year's tournament as defending champions. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

What happened in 2025?

France claimed their first title since 2022 last year -- despite a defeat to England in round two. A 42-27 thrashing of Ireland helped clinched their crown, with Louis Bielle-Biarrey creating Six Nations history by scoring eight tries over the tournament.

Before the France defeat, Ireland previously looked like contenders having claimed the Triple Crown with wins over England, Scotland and Wales, but had to settle for third place after being leapfrogged by England.

The shoots of recovery we are now seeing with Steve Borthwick's England were clear as they won all their games -- including a 68-14 romp over Wales -- after the opening-round defeat.

Scotland's only two victories came against Italy and Wales, while Italy were fifth having beaten Wales in Rome.

Wales, for the second year running, had to settle for the wooden spoon. Five games, five defeats.

Who are the star players to look out for?

France: Antoine Dupont

After rupturing his ACL in the penultimate game of last year's campaign against Ireland, Dupont made his quicker-than-expected return for club side Toulouse in November. The world's best scrum-half (and arguably player) hasn't looked back since and should be raring to go for Les Bleus as they bid to win back-to-back titles.

England: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

England's star winger, he broke back into the team in the November internationals and looked sharp after recovering from a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old will hope to step things up and cement his spots as one of the most dangerous wingers in the game this year.

Ireland: Dan Sheehan

Whether starting or coming off the bench, Sheehan is one to keep an eye on. A big, powerful hooker, Sheehan is an enforcer and plays the game beautifully, albeit in a brutal kind of way. With Ireland going through a period of transition, Sheehan is now also a senior figure who others will to when they're under pressure.

Scotland: Jamie Dobie

Dobie's form in the URC for Glasgow is making him hard to ignore and he'll be putting pressure on both the wing and scrum-half spots for Scotland. A versatile player, the 24-year-old already has 17 caps going into this year's tournament and will want to stamp his mark on this side more in 2026.

Louis Rees-Zammit is back for Wales and could be a force to be reckoned with. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Wales: Louis Rees-Zammit

Now settling back into life in rugby following his NFL stint, there will be plenty of eyes on Rees-Zammit this year as he makes his Six Nations return. Don't expect him to turn Welsh fortunes around on his own, but his comeback will spark some much-needed life back into the game across the country.

Italy: Ange Capuozzo

One of the most exciting backs in the game, Italy will need Capuozzo to be at his best if they're to kick on this year. After a somewhat frustrating 2025 campaign, Italy's star players need to step up, chief among them the exciting Capuozzo.

What are the different iterations of the Six Nations?

Six Nations (2000-present)

Five Nations (1947-1999)

Home Nations (1932-1939)

Five Nations (1910-1931)

Home Nations (1883-1909)

Which nation has won the most championships?

England: 29 outright championships (10 shared championships)

Wales: 28 outright championships (11 shared championships)

France: 19 outright championships (eight shared championships)

Ireland: 16 outright championships (nine shared championships)

Scotland: 15 outright championships (nine shared championships)

Italy: no championships (joined in 2000)

Six Nations winners (since 2000)

England and France are tied with seven Six Nations titles -- although France and Wales have the most Grand Slams (winning every game), with four each.

2025: France

2024: Ireland

2023: Ireland (grand slam)

2022: France (grand slam)

2021: Wales

2020: England

2019: Wales (grand slam)

2018: Ireland (grand slam)

2017: England

2016: England (grand slam)

2015: Ireland

2014: Ireland

2013: Wales

2012: Wales (grand slam)

2011: England

2010: France (grand slam)

2009: Ireland (grand slam)

2008: Wales (grand slam)

2007: France

2006: France

2005: Wales (grand slam)

2004: France (grand slam)

2003: England (grand slam)

2002: France (grand slam)

2001: England

2000: England