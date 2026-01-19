Rugby Australia investigating Waratahs training punch-up

Open Extended Reactions

Rugby Australia [RA] is investigating a training ground punch-up between NSW Waratahs forwards Angus Scott-Young and Miles Amatosero, which has sidelined the former Queensland Reds back-rower and left him with a fractured eye socket.

Code Sports on Monday was first to report the incident, which ESPN can reveal left Scott-Young with multiple stitches as well as the fractured eye socket, and has now put his hopes of a Waratahs debut in Round 1 of Super Rugby Pacific in serious jeopardy.

It has also thrust the Waratahs into the early-season spotlight for all the wrong reasons, with coach Dan McKellar looking to wipe the slate clean after his team finished eighth and missed the finals in his first season in charge last year.

A source, speaking with ESPN on the condition of anonymity, said the incident began with pushing and shoving before Amatosero then allegedly punched Scott-Young. Having occurred more than 10 days ago, the Waratahs may have thought the incident would remain behind closed doors, but Monday's report has instead left them dealing with an ugly start to 2026.

Given the franchise is now being operated by RA, the national body is conducting an investigation alongside Waratahs management.

"The NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia are aware of an incident that occurred recently during a Waratahs preseason training session and are reviewing the matter," a statement provided to ESPN reads.

Scott-Young is one of a number of offseason arrivals for the Waratahs, with the back-rower having spent the past four seasons with English club Northampton. Alongside Wallabies Matt Philip, Pete Samu and Harry Potter, and veteran fly-half Jack Debreczeni, Scott-Young was brought in to add experience to a Waratahs team that ran out of steam in 2025.

Miles Amatosero allegedly punched Angus Scott-Young as a Waratahs training session boiled over Mark Kolbe Photography/Getty Images

Amatosero, meanwhile, showed signs of improvement in 2025 after a steep learning curve a season earlier following his return from France. But the now-23-year-old lock had one of his best games in blue against the British and Irish Lions in July, and was expected to continue his development in 2026 alongside Philip and the experienced Angus Blyth, who was another offseason acquisition from the Reds.

But Amatosero could now face some sort of internal suspension, pending the outcome of the investigation being carried out by the Waratahs and RA.

NSW will play two trial matches, against the Reds and Brumbies, before they then open their Super Rugby Pacific season at home to Queensland on Feb. 13.

The Waratahs' Wallabies, including star backs Max Jorgensen and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, returned to training last week following a break that followed Australia's end-of-season tour to Japan and Europe.