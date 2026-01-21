Roosters star Angus Crichton poised for code switch to rugby

Open Extended Reactions

The player roundabout between Rugby Australia and the Sydney Roosters is poised to continue, with State of Origin and Australia back-rower Angus Crichton set to jump ship to the 15-player game.

Multiple media reports on Wednesday suggested Crichton's deal with Rugby Australia [RA] was done, though with conflicting details on the exact length of the contract.

ESPN has contacted RA for confirmation of Crichton's deal.

The 28-year-old has long spoken of his interest in at some point making a switch to rugby, with Crichton having starred in the game as a schoolboy at The Scots College in Sydney.

Crichton twice won the coveted GPS First XV premiership with the school, and later represented the Australian Schoolboys in 2014. A part of the Waratahs system through the junior grades, he sensationally first signed with the Rabbitohs having been told by Rugby Australia academy managers he would first have to cut his teeth in Shute Shield rugby.

Crichton almost immediately proved those officials wrong, making his NRL debut as an 18-year-old, and has since gone on to win two premierships with the Roosters, Origin campaigns for NSW, and the 2021 Rugby League World Cup with Australia.

"He wanted to challenge himself to break through probably sooner than we thought he would in rugby, and he's done really well," Ben Whitaker, then-Australian Rugby Union high performance manager, told ESPN of Crichton back in 2016.

"Would he have made a really good rugby player? For sure. We talked about you go away in those formative years -- 18-21 -- when you really learn the game; if you're committed and you're in a good system and program, you learn the game -- particularly as a ball-running back-rower who needs to develop other skills. We pitched that to him, and I don't know if that weighed into his decision."

A decade on, Crichton will finally trade the NRL for rugby.

Crichton's looming code-swap follows those of former Roosters teammate Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and former Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, who went from rugby to league. Nawaqanitawase has also opted for a return to rugby to chase his World Cup dream, though the outside back will instead take up a two-year deal in Japan.

Crichton will meanwhile reportedly join the Waratahs, with the 28-year-old set to have just one Super Rugby Pacific season to relearn the game he played with aplomb as a youngster. There is a chance that he could be taken as a development player on the Wallabies' spring tour later this year, just as Suaalii was by Joe Schmidt in 2024.