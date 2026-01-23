England Six Nations squad: Three uncapped players as Maro Itoje aims to lead side to 2026 title

Open Extended Reactions

Steve Borthwick has named three uncapped players in his 36-man England squad ahead of the Six Nations.

Back-row Greg Fisilau and props Vilikesa Sela and Emmanuel Iyogun have all been named in a largely settled squad which will convene next Tuesday before they begin their campaign at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham against Wales on Feb. 7.

There are several players under an injury cloud who will travel to the team's training camp in Girona next week for rehabilitation including prop Fin Baxter, back-row Ben Curry, centre Ollie Lawrence, winger Tom Roebuck and fly-half Fin Smith.

- England, Saracens hooker Jamie George to retire in 2027

- Six Nations 2026: Schedule, results, squads, news, TV info, more

It means Borthwick could be without some first-team players for their opening game, with the squad's depth, which the head coach has been keen to build over the last 18 months, set to be tested.

Elsewhere, 33-year-old prop Trevor Davison has been recalled to the squad to cover shortages in the front-row, with Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-Fordjour both ruled out of the tournament with injuries.

"We've picked a squad with a good balance of experience, leadership and exciting potential," Borthwick said.

"The margins in the Six Nations are incredibly fine so our aim over the coming days is to come together quickly, prepare thoroughly, and make sure we're ready to perform.

"If we prepare well and keep demanding the highest levels from one another, it puts us in the strongest possible position when the Championship begins."

Fullback George Furbank is back in the squad having missed England's 2025 season through injury.

Centre Max Ojomoh has been named again having impressed in his two previous England games last year against the United States and Argentina last year.

England squad:

Forwards:

Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Trevor Davison, Ben Earl, Greg Fisilau , Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje (captain), Emmanuel Iyogun, Guy Pepper, Henry Pollock, Bevan Rodd, Vilikesa Sela, Sam Underhill.

Backs:

Henry Arundell, Seb Atkinson, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Max Ojomoh, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet.