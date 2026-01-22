Wales players set pre-Six Nations deadline to WRU for clarity on future

Open Extended Reactions

Wales' players want clarity on their future and have given Welsh rugby bosses a deadline of Feb. 6 to provide it -- the day before their Six Nations opener against England.

The domestic game has been thrown into turmoil by Welsh Rugby Union plans to shelve one of its four men's professional sides: Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

The Welsh Rugby Players' Association met with the Professional Rugby Board on Wednesday after it emerged Ospreys' owners, Y11 Sport and Media, are the WRU's preferred bidder to buy rivals Cardiff.

The capital city club went into administration in April 2025, and Y11's potential buyout could see the end of regional rugby in Swansea and significant job losses.

Welsh players have demanded clarity from the WRU. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

A statement from the players' body said: "The WRPA sought clear and definitive answers on a number of critical matters, including the proposed transition within the professional structure, the Cardiff Rugby transaction, licensing arrangements and the number of Welsh teams expected to compete in the United Rugby Championship next season.

"While certain assurances were provided, the WRPA was unequivocal that continued uncertainty is placing unacceptable strain on players, staff and their families.

"Prolonged ambiguity around contracts, recruitment and future planning is directly impacting player welfare, and timely, transparent and direct communication is essential.

"The WRPA also raised serious concerns regarding recent media leaks, which have further undermined confidence during an already challenging period.

"We reiterated that players must be properly informed before public announcements are made.

"The WRPA has made it clear that meaningful clarity on arrangements for next season must be provided no later than February 6.

"This deadline is essential to prevent further disruption, provide stability, and allow players and clubs to make informed decisions.

"Failure to deliver certainty by this point would inevitably require players to consider their position and next steps."

Although strike action has not been mentioned, it still remains a possible course of action for disaffected players.

Wales players threatened not to play a Six Nations fixture against England in February 2023 due a to dispute over player contracts, with strike action only averted at the last minute.

WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood and chief executive Abi Tierney appeared before the Welsh Affairs Select Committee in Parliament on Wednesday over plans to reduce the number of regional sides to three.

Evidence was also heard from fans representing the four teams in the current set-up.

A statement from the cross-party group read: "By going down the path of losing a professional team, the Welsh Rugby Union risks throwing the baby out with the bath water and alienating supporters.

"There seems to be an immense disconnect between the WRU and fans. [They] need to do more to bring people with them and communicate that it has a vision for a successful future for Welsh rugby - from the grassroots through to the top of the professional game."

The WRU confirmed its intention to sell Cardiff to Y11 on Thursday.

"Both parties now enter an exclusivity period of 60 days to complete detailed negotiations and due diligence," the WRU said in a statement.

The WRU said the deal would see Cardiff Rugby remain an independent club and brand playing at Cardiff Arms Park.

Y11 would also continue as the owners of Ospreys as a separate club, and play in United Rugby Championship and European competitions until at least the end of the 2026-27 season.