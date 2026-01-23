Steve Borthwick circles England vs. France ahead of Six Nations title bid

Open Extended Reactions

Steve Borthwick has conceded England's final Six Nations game against France on March 14 is one they are looking at as a potential showdown for the title.

Borthwick named his 36-man squad for the tournament on Friday ahead of their opening clash against Wales on Feb. 7.

England haven't won the competition since 2020, but after a successful 2025, there is growing belief among fans that the side is ready to take the next step.

"I think it is brilliant that people are talking in that way about this England team," Borthwick said.

"They can see the development of the team and they can see the talent that's in the team and they can see the potential that's in it. I think we're nowhere near maxing out the potential.

Borthwick highlighted the final game against defending champions France in Paris as an end goal, pointing out that the last seven tournaments have gone down to the final round.

"On March 14 Paris, we want to be in a position in that game, entering that game, we want to be in a position where we can achieve what we're all aiming to achieve. That's what we want," Borthwick said.

"We want England fans flooding across the Channel to Paris to come and watch the team in a massive encounter on the final round with the opportunity to achieve what we want.

England beat France at Twickenham last year. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

"We also know that the only way you get there is by ensuring each of you take each step one at a time and get our preparation right for the start of the tournament."

With several key players likely to miss the Wales Test with injury -- Fin Baxter, Ben Curry, Ollie Lawrence, Tom Roebuck and Fin Smith -- with props Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-Fordjour ruled out for the tournament, Borthwick's depth will be tested through the competition.

However, the head coach is adamant he has a squad which can cope with any hand they are dealt.

"We have a super group of senior, experienced Test players as well as these young players who are doing really well, bringing all their talent into the team," Borthwick said.

"I'm really pleased that Billy Sela is in the England senior squad for the first time -- a player of exceptional talent and potential. Greg Fisilau and Manny Iyogun have been in the squad at different times but are both playing really well."