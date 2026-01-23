Waratahs suspend Miles Amatosero for training bust-up

Open Extended Reactions

The NSW Waratahs have confirmed lock Miles Amatosero will miss at least the team's two pre-season clashes and potentially their season opener against the Queensland Reds in Sydney, after he was handed a four-game suspension for a training punch-up with teammate and fellow forward Angus Scott-Young.

The incident reportedly occured early in the new year and left Scott-Young with multiple stitches as well as a fractured eye socket, putting his hopes of a Waratahs debut in Round 1 in serious jeapordy.

Code Sports broke the news on Monday with the Waratahs and Rugby Australia said they were opperating an internal investigation, with the Waratahs confirming on Saturday morning Amatosero had been suspended with the 23-year-old able to reduce his four-game suspension to just two if he successfully completes counselling and education programs.

It has been confirmed he will miss the side's upcoming trials against the Reds and Brumbies.

Miles Amatosero allegedly punched Angus Scott-Young as a Waratahs training session boiled over Mark Kolbe Photography/Getty Images

As reported by ESPN, the incident began with pushing and shoving before Amatosero then allegedly punched Scott-Young.

"The NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia are aware of an incident that occurred recently during a Waratahs preseason training session and are reviewing the matter," a statement provided to ESPN reads.

Scott-Young recently arrived after four season with English club Northampton. He is one of many offseason signings, alongside Wallabies' Matt Philip, Pete Samu, and Harry Potter.

It has also thrust Waratahs coach Dan McKellar into the spotlight after his side finished eighth and failed to reach the finals in his first year as coach at the club.