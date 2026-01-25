Steve Borthwick backs England's TikTok generation: 'We need superstars'

Open Extended Reactions

Steve Borthwick is welcoming the approach his new generation of players have to connecting fans with the game, insisting rugby "needs superstars."

While the England boss can lean on several top-level veterans such as captain Maro Itoje, hooker Jamie George, prop Ellis Genge and fly-half George Ford, the squad's younger players aren't afraid to make their presence felt in their own unique way.

A TikTok dance from Henry Pollock, Tommy Freeman, Freddie Steward and Fin Smith caused a stir in November, with their show of personality not typically associated with English rugby.

The post has been viewed by millions and came in the wake of England's emphatic 33-19 win over New Zealand.

Henry Pollock and Fin Smith are friends off the field and teammates at Northampton Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Ahead of the Six Nations, Borthwick has welcomed players being themselves and connecting with fans however they see fit.

"The game needs superstars. The public, the kids watching around the country, around the world, they want superstars," Borthwick said

"There was a kid at a junior rugby game I saw, wearing the black tape on his head because he wanted to be like Henry Pollock.

- England Six Nations squad: Three uncapped players named ahead of opener

- Six Nations 2026: Schedule, results, table, squads, news, TV info, more

- Borthwick circles England vs. France ahead of Six Nations title bid

"Superstars that inspire them and these characters ... I think that's absolutely wonderful. Genuinely it's wonderful. [But] at the same point, this is a team sport. We want superstars who play in the team and always put the team first."

While quick to emphasise that a team-first mentality is always the priority, the head coach also conceded England players have a duty to connect with fans and promote the game.

"As an England rugby player, there's a responsibility to impact people in a positive manner. And this is a lovely group of players. They're incredibly talented, very, very ambitious," Borthwick said.

Pollock has quickly become a fan-favourite. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

"They train with a physical, mental intensity to get them ready for Test match rugby, that's going to go up this Six Nations.

"They tend to have a positive impact [wherever] they are. When we were down in New Zealand last year, they're off to a food bank charity, they're off to the local children's hospital. The same out in Argentina, the same going to the poppy factory here in November.

"When we get on our bus after a game and there's people out there stood for a couple of hours, I know the players go out and are signing autographs. I think that's tremendous.

"I think we've got a responsibility to have a positive impact on people."