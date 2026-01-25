Out-going Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt rules himself out of All Blacks role

Open Extended Reactions

Wallabies coach Joe Schmdit has reportedly ruled himself out of All Blacks coaching contention, according to reports from the Sydney Morning Herald.

Preparing to hand over the reins of the Wallabies head coaching role to Les Kiss in August, Schmidt has been widely touted as a potential replacement for Scott Robertson who was sacked from his role as All Blacks head coach earlier this month.

Schmidt worked with the All Blacks through the 2023 World Cup in France before taking on the Wallabies head coaching role in 2024 and has since led the group over 28 Test matches.

Rugby Australia was keen to keep the coach on with the Wallabies through to the 2027 World Cup in Australia, but the New Zealander has been open about his difficulties balancing work and home life in New Zealand, revealing his son Luke has special needs, and his desire to spend more time with his family.

The reports Schmidt has turned down any desire to lead the All Blacks will come as relief for Wallabies players, RA and fans, with the Herald reporting Schmidt has made it clear he is fully committed to the Wallabies and Australian rugby "and will not be switching loyalties mid-[World Cup] cycle".

Joe Schmidt has just three Tests left as Wallabies coach, against Ireland, France and Italy Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Although Schmidt has been coy about committing to any ongoing role with RA or the Wallabies, this news will buoy hopes within the organisation that the New Zealander will return to the group in some capacity in the future.

Schmidt had been earmarked alongside Jamie Joseph and former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie to take on the vacant All Blacks head coaching role, while Tony Brown -- who had also been named as a potential candidate -- also ruled himself out last week by reiterating his commitment to the Springboks through to the World Cup.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Rugby on Monday announced the formal appointment process for the position including a five-person appointment panel.

The panel will include Board Chair David Kirk, Board Member and former All Black Keven Mealamu, experienced high performance expert Don Tricker, Interim CEO Steve Lancaster and a recently retired All Blacks player who has not been confirmed.

The final decision will be made by the NZR Board.

"The All Blacks head coach is an incredibly important appointment," NZR Interim CEO Steve Lancaster said.

"We've started the process and are giving it the care and urgency it deserves to set the team up for success. We'll provide further updates as soon as we can."

The All Blacks are set to play the first Test match of 2026 on 4 July in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa told media on Friday that Wallabies players were hopeful Schmidt would remain in some role through the World Cup next year.

"The boys do respect him so much, and we are hoping that he stays involved with us. It doesn't have to be the Wallabies, but Australian rugby behind the scenes," Alaalatoa said.