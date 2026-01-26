Reds sign Super Rugby winner Vern Cotter as Les Kiss' replacement

Open Extended Reactions

Queensland Reds have landed a major coaching coup, signing the Blues' Super Rugby Pacific-winning coach Vern Cotter as Les Kiss' replacement.

Cotter will join the Reds on a two-year deal for 2027 and 2028 Super seasons, the Kiwi following a well-worn trail of his countrymen jumping across the Tasman Sea.

The 63-year-old former Scotland and Fiji boss also tasted success with Clermont-Auvergne in France's Top 14 and will arrive at Ballymore with an impressing 25-year coaching resume.

Cotter said he was impressed with the Queensland Rugby Union's vision and excited by the level of rising talent he would have to work with in Brisbane.

"In professional sport, you don't want to be walking into a vague organisation. The Queensland Rugby Union has already shown it has some really smart people in the business, they are organised and they have a vision," Cotter said.

"Every time I've taken a role in sport, it's been about the people. I've had a connection with Sam Cordingley (Reds General Manager, High Performance) since my days at Clermont in France.

"When I was contacted about the position, I was chuffed and proud. Australian rugby and Australian sport fascinates me. To work in that culture excites me and when the QRU laid out their plans for the Reds, it was compelling.

"I did my homework. The Queensland mindset is strong. The history of players who have been produced for the Reds and Wallabies, and the junior nurseries behind them, tells me there is scope for the Reds to keep growing.

Vern Cotter will jump across the Tasman Sea and take charge of the Reds from 2027 SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images

"I pride myself on always looking to improve myself as a coach and I certainly feel this can make me a better coach. 'We train to win' is always my position."

QRU high performance boss and former Wallaby Sam Cordingley said his organisation had wanted someone who could build on the progress Kiss had made in his three years in the role, and that Cotter fitted that bill perfectly.

"Our criteria was clear - we wanted a coach with a history of title success capable of building on the strong High-Performance environment Les has created at the Reds," Cordingley said.

"Vern brings a rare combination of international experience and title success in both the northern and southern hemispheres."

Cotter had been mentioned as a potential replacement for dumped All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, but the Blues' boss deal with the Reds means New Zealand Rugby will now likely have to make a call between Jamie Joseph and Dave Rennie.