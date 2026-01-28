Six Nations: England's Fin Baxter set for surgery as prop crisis worsens

Open Extended Reactions

Fin Baxter is set to have foot surgery. Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

England's prop crisis heading into the Six Nations has deepened with the news that Fin Baxter must undergo foot surgery.

Baxter was set to travel to Girona for the squad's pre-tournament training camp after being included on a list of five players who were to undergo rehabilitation for injuries in the hope they would recover in time for the opening rounds.

However, England's second-choice loosehead behind Ellis Genge now appears unlikely to play any part in his side's title challenge, robbing head coach Steve Borthwick of a third established prop. A date for his return has yet to be given.

Senior tighthead Will Stuart had already been ruled out of the entire Six Nations because of a ruptured Achilles while Asher Opoku-Fordjour is also unavailable for the campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Uncapped duo Billy Sela and Emmanuel Iyogun were named in Borthwick's 36-man squad for the Championship last week to plug the gaps in a significant test of England's front row resources.

Ben Curry was also named among the rehabilitating players but the Sale flanker, who missed the autumn series because of hamstring surgery, will now remain with his club for recovery.

In-form Harlequins back row Jack Kenningham has been added to England's training squad for the trip to Spain.

England's Six Nations opens against Wales at Allianz Stadium on Feb.7, with Borthwick's side viewed as strong contenders to win their first title since 2020.