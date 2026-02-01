Six Nations players to watch: Henry Pollock, Louis Rees-Zammit and other stars

Open Extended Reactions

The Six Nations bring together some of the best players in the world to battle it out over an intense, dramatic six-week period.

There is always someone who bursts onto the scene and makes a name for themselves, while eyes will be fixed firmly on several players who are under the spotlight.

ESPN takes a look at some players who will be under the spotlight this year.

England's Henry Pollock has become hugely popular with fans. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Henry Pollock

It's almost impossible to compile such a list at the moment without mentioning Pollock; the blonde-haired bomber who is causing a stir in the rugby world on and off the pitch. His achievements are well known; scoring twice on debut against Wales last year, before earning a call-up to the British and Irish Lions squad for their tour of Australia.

He helped club side Northampton to reach the European Champions Cup final and was named the Premiership breakthrough player-of-the-year.

His on-field highlight reel is growing as much as his popularity with fans. Pollock has become the face of England's new generation of players, with Steve Borthwick welcoming the so-called TikTok generation's approach to engaging supporters.

Louis Rees-Zammit scored two tries in November as he returned to international rugby. David Rogers/Getty Images

Louis Rees-Zammit

Having returned from rugby after calling time on his NFL dream and joining Bristol Bears last summer, the Welsh winger made his return to the international stage in the autumn, but will face a step up in the Six Nations.

Welsh rugby faces a plethora of issues both in their domestic game and at the elite level, but Rees-Zammit's return will give fans and his teammates a much-needed boost. With that, of course, comes the pressure to perform. Given his skill, pace and youth it's hard to believe the 24-year-old won't soon be back to his best.

For both the sake of Wales and fans, let's hope he gets the chance to shine through the championship.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey has become one of the most exciting players in world rugby. Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images

Louis Bielle-Biarrey

The French winger has quickly become one of the most exciting players in the game and his pace made headlines this week when he beat former Olympic medallist Christophe Lemaitre in a race.

Lemaitre came off second-best when the two went head-to-head on the Bordeaux-Begles training pitch and while he may be past his prime at 36-years-old, Bielle-Biarrey's speed was still impressive as he hit nearly 39 kilometres-per-hour in the 50 metre dash.

Bielle-Biarrey isn't just good to watch in a straight line, either. His footwork is a sight to behold, as his work-rate. He often sweeps from one side of the pitch to the other hunting for tries. He has already scored 20 tries in 22 Tests for Les Bleus.

Jamie Dobie can play scrum-half and wing. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Jamie Dobie

Dobie's versatility is his strength, but it's his try-scoring exploits for Glasgow this season which has caught the eye. The 24-year-old can uniquely cover wing and fullback which makes him a valuable asset for Scotland coach Gregor Townsend. How the boss will use him is the big question. On paper, Townsend's backline is a settled one, with Ben White the senior scrum-half and wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham both stalwarts of the side themselves.

While he prefers the No. 9 jersey, his form on the wing makes his place in the international set-up an intriguing one.