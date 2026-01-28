France prop Uini Atonio suffers career-ending 'cardiac event'

Open Extended Reactions

France prop Uini Atonio will retire from rugby. FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

France prop Uini Atonio is in hospital after suffering a cardiac event that will end his rugby career, Top 14 side La Rochelle have confirmed.

The 35-year-old is in a stable condition but remains in intensive care La Rochelle said.

Atonio had been named in the France Six Nations squad ahead of their tournament opener against Ireland in Paris on Feb. 5.

"Uini Atonio was admitted yesterday to the La Rochelle Hospital Center following a suspected heart problem," a La Rochelle statement said. "Medical examinations confirmed a cardiac event.

"His condition is now stable, and he remains in intensive care under observation. Following his hospitalisation, Uini will have to undergo a long period of recovery. It is now established that he will not be able to continue his playing career."

"Uini holds a special place in the history and heart of our club. This news touches us deeply. The entire club wishes to send him and his family its total and unwavering support in this ordeal."

The New Zealand-born prop joined La Rochelle in 2011 and went on to play over 300 games for the French club. He qualified to play for France through residency and made his debut for the national side in 2014.