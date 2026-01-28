Max Jorgensen to stay in rugby on reported five-year Wallabies deal

The ESPN Scrum Reset team discusses Max Jorgensen's outstanding form for the Wallabies, suggesting he is on course to be one of rugby's all-time great wingers. (2:46)

Rugby Australia is poised to announce another contracting win, with star winger Max Jorgensen opting to sign an extension through to the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

The Sydney Morning Herald was first to report the five-year deal, which a source with knowledge of the situation later confirmed to ESPN to be accurate.

Jorgensen's retention is another boon for RA, after the governing body last week announced the signing of Sydney Roosters star Angus Crichton on a two-year deal from 2027.

There was speculation that Jorgensen, who had been mulling a five-year deal to stay in rugby for some time, might jump codes to the Roosters after the World Cup, with the NRL powerhouse having twice attempted to poach the 21-year-old.

But RA will soon, likely by the end of this week, announce it has secured his services long term, but with two reported sabbatical windows, likely to be for 2028 and 2030, that would allow him to take up lucrative short-term deals in either Japanese or European rugby.

Jorgensen earlier this week had indicated he was close to confirming his future, telling Stan Sport he was eager to play alongside Crichton from next year.

"We're working through all of it at the moment, you know, a few variables coming into it," Jorgensen said.

"I'm really trying to focus on what I can do with the Tahs over the next five or so months, and really trying to focus on that.

Max Jorgensen is set to stay in rugby through 2031 with a five-year contract extension set to be announced Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images

"Hopefully it's all finished up pretty soon. I think it's going to be a good year."

Jorgensen was the surprise selection in Eddie Jones' doomed 2023 World Cup campaign, but the then-19-year-old was robbed of a Test debut when he broke his leg at training ahead of Australia's final pool game against Portugal.

But he would have to wait only a further nine months for his international bow, Jorgensen debuting off the bench against South Africa in Perth in the 2024 Rugby Championship. Later that year he scored the match-winning try in the Wallabies' win over England at Twickenham.

He was then a standout against the British and Irish Lions, scoring spectacular individual tries in the first and third Tests, and later added to that with long-range efforts against both South Africa and France in Johannesburg and Paris respectively.

Jorgensen will however be looking for an injury-free Super Rugby season with the Waratahs, having missed large chunks of each of his first three NSW campaigns.

He was not named in the Waratahs' squad for their trial match against the Reds on Saturday, with coach Dan McKellar instead opting to rest the majority of his senior Wallabies.

Jorgensen's deal is another sensible piece of business from RA and follows contract moves that have allowed Len Ikitau and Angus Bell to enjoy overseas playing sabbaticals as part of their own extensions with the national body.

It is a move in line with RA boss Phil Waugh's "disciplined" approach to contracting, with Jorgensen's retention far more of a priority than a play for wayward NRL star Zac Lomax, who met with both the Western Force and ACT Brumbies.

With Mark Nawaqanitawase headed back to rugby, via Japan, incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss has a deep outside back cohort to consider with Tom Wright, Harry Potter, Dylan Pietsch, Corey Toole and Filipo Daugunu having all spent time on the wing alongside Jorgensen in 2025, while Andrew Kellaway, Darby Lancaster and even Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii also all capable of playing wing or fullback.