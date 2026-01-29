Six Nations: Ireland's Bundee Aki banned four games for officials abuse

Open Extended Reactions

Bundee Aki has been banned for Ireland's first three Six Nations games. Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland centre Bundee Aki will miss the first three Six Nations matches, including the clash with England, after being suspended for verbally abusing an official.

The Ireland Rugby Football Union (IRFU) handed Aki a six game ban, two of which are suspended.

The incident occured in Connacht's URC match against Leinster last week.

It means Aki, who has played a key role in Ireland's success in recent years, will be suspended for Connacht's match against Zebre Parma on Saturday, as well as Six Nations games against France, England and Italy.

"The IRFU does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials and does not condone actions that fall below the standards expected of players representing Irish rugby," an IRFU statement said.

"The IRFU are investigating the matter further internally and no additional comment will be made at this time."

While two matches have been suspended for two years, with the committee noting Aki's "full regret for his actions," the ruling leaves Ireland without yet another key player going into the tournament.

Outside back Mack Hansen has been ruled out of the Six Nations with a foot injury, while prop Andrew Porter and, crucially as far as Aki is concerned, centre Robbie Henshaw are also out of at least the opening game with France due to injury.