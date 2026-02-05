France vs. Ireland LIVE: Latest updates from Six Nations opener

Open Extended Reactions

France begin their Six Nations title defence against Ireland on Thursday. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Good evening and welcome to ESPN's live updates of opening match of the 2026 Six Nations as France host Ireland in Paris.

Les Bleus are the pre-tournament favourites and have been widely-tipped to defend the title they won last year, and they will be hoping to go one better and clinch a Grand Slam. The two sides have dominated the Six Nations in recent years, winning the last four tournaments between them with two apiece.

While France are expected to kick on this year, it's a heavily depleted Ireland side which visits Paris, with several front-line players unavailable. Andy Farrell will be asking a lot of his less experienced players tonight, with Stade de France notoriously a tough place to win.

The tournament is also kicking off on a Thursday night for the first time in the Six Nations era so it does not clash with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, which takes place Friday in Milan, Italy.

Still, it won't deter the passionate French fans, and a few travelling Irish supporters, from making their voices heard.

Follow live updates here for all the latest action.