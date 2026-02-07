England vs. Wales LIVE: Latest updates from Six Nations clash

Follow ESPN's live updates as one of rugby's oldest rivalries reignites with England hosting Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
While the two sides may have different aspirations this year -- with England eyeing a Six Nations title and Wales hoping to avoid another wooden spoon -- the fixture is one that always provides plenty of entertainment.
The hosts were dealt an injury blow late in the piece this week with winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out. Tom Roebuck comes in to replace him.
Wales coach Steve Tandy has named a team that has plenty of potential but is still developing. Dewi Lake captains a side hoping for a first win at Twickenham since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.
Follow the latest updates from south-west London here!