          England vs. Wales LIVE: Latest updates from Six Nations clash

          • ESPN
          Feb 7, 2026, 04:21 PM

          Follow ESPN's live updates as one of rugby's oldest rivalries reignites with England hosting Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

          While the two sides may have different aspirations this year -- with England eyeing a Six Nations title and Wales hoping to avoid another wooden spoon -- the fixture is one that always provides plenty of entertainment.

          The hosts were dealt an injury blow late in the piece this week with winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out. Tom Roebuck comes in to replace him.

          Wales coach Steve Tandy has named a team that has plenty of potential but is still developing. Dewi Lake captains a side hoping for a first win at Twickenham since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

          Follow the latest updates from south-west London here!