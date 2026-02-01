Why does the 2026 Six Nations start on a Thursday? France vs Ireland date explained

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Six Nations opens with a blockbuster clash between France and Ireland in Paris.

The two teams have won the last four championships between them and will kick off the tournament at Stade de France on Friday.

While the tournament typically starts in early February, this year's opener is unique in that it is being held on a Thursday night.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up:

Why is the Six Nations starting on a Thursday?

While the game will still be a sell-out and French fans will bring their trademark passion to Stade de France, the workday on Friday may be a little slower to start, given the match is on a Thursday night.

The game is on Thursday to avoid a clash with the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan. The ceremony is set to kick off at 7.30 p.m. GMT and will feature performances from Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli.

France vs. Ireland will kick off at 8.10 p.m. GMT (9.10 p.m. local) on Feb. 5.

France and Ireland have been the dominant forces in northern hemisphere rugby in recent years. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Has a Six Nations game ever been played on a Thursday before?

Yes and no.

Back when the tournament was known as the Five Nations, before the introduction of Italy, a games was played on New Year's Day, which happened to be a Thursday.

Coincidentally, that match was also between France and Ireland, with the hosts losing 13-6 in Paris.

Ireland went on to win a grand slam that year.

France vs. Ireland head-to-head

The two sides have dominated the Six Nations in recent years, affirming themselves as the two dominant northern hemisphere sides.

France clinched the title in 2022 and 2025, while Ireland won back-to-back crowns in 2023 and 2024.

Les Bleus have the superior head-to-head record. In their 104 Tests dating back to 1909, France have won 60 to Ireland's 37. Seven Tests have ended in a draw.

It has been a close affair in recent years, however. Both sides have won five of the last ten Tests.

How can I watch France vs. Ireland?

The match will be live on ITV in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, and France Télévisions in France. BBC Radio 5 Live will have radio commentary.

ESPN will run a live blog during the game, as well as providing extensive news and feature coverage.