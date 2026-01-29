Red Roses coach John Mitchell signs new long-term deal

Open Extended Reactions

England women's rugby coach John Mitchell has signed a new deal through to the end of the 2029 World Cup, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) have confirmed.

Mitchell led the Red Roses to World Cup victory on home soil last year, beating Canada in the final at Twickenham in September.

Now, the New Zealand-born coach will have the chance to chase back-to-back titles with the national side.

"I am pleased to extend my time with the Red Roses," Mitchell said. "This extension provides continuity across a World Cup cycle and enables the programme to operate with a clear, long-term vision.

John Mitchell has re-signed as England coach. Alex Davidson - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

"The past three years have been both challenging and rewarding, delivering success at the highest level while allowing for authenticity of individuals within the Red Roses. That period has helped establish strong standards, clarity of purpose, greater connections and a culture that wins."

Mitchell is highly regarded by his players, with England yet to lose a game under Mitchell's guidance.

"This emerging group has the opportunity to continue leading our game globally. By driving higher standards and continually seeking new performance gains, the programme can build on what is already in place and push for new trends," Mitchell added.

"The immediate focus, however, is 2026. There is a strong sense of unfinished opportunities within the group, and that will shape our preparation, training approach, and ongoing drive to raise our floor as we build our hunger in dynasty."

Emily Scarratt, who retired from playing after the World Cup, will join Mitchell's coaching staff.

England begin their Six Nations title defence at home to Ireland on April 11.