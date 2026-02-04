Rob Valetini was 'holding back' in 2025. That won't be the case this year

The 2025 rugby season isn't one Rob Valetini will remember fondly.

Ruled out for the opening five rounds of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season before missing two of the three British and Irish Lions Tests, sidelined for much of the Rugby Championship and coming off the bench several times during the Wallabies' end of year tour, Valetini admits 2025 was the worst string of injuries he's suffered in his career.

Suffering a hamstring tear during Brumbies' preseason, the hard-hitting ball runner was then sidelined mid-year with a niggling calf strain that hampered the remainder of his season.

Often dubbed an "old man" injury, Valetini's Brumbies and Wallabies teammates didn't hold back in giving the 27-year-old some light ribbing - "boys have been telling me I'm getting old" -- but after months of rehab, and a 12-week break between the spring tour and return to Brumbies training, the back-rower believes he's ready to hit the ground running and make an impact on the pitch.

"It probably was my worst [string of injuries], and it was quite frustrating," Valetini told ESPN. "Obviously, you always want to play for the Wallabies and against the British and Irish Lions, and all the games towards the back end of the season. I think to be injured and then the amount of times I was getting injured, I guess you sort of become cautious.

"A lot of the times I sort of couldn't really focus on putting my best performance out there, like during training and stuff, so I was always holding back a little bit, but I think the break sort of helped me just to know that I was right and know I'm heading into the season I feel a lot better."

After reports the back-to-back John Eales Medalist was pursuing a sabbatical in France early last year, it was eventually revealed his French flirtation was never possible after he failed to meet Rugby Australia's deadline to exercise the clause. According to Valetini, the error was a blessing in disguise.

"Obviously after last year, with all the injuries and that, I think coming back to Brumbies is probably the best thing that happened, being able to get my break in and come back home and back to family, after last year as well," Valetini told ESPN.

"I thought, at the end of the day, it was probably a good decision just to stay back here, because I think If I had gone anywhere last year to do my sabbatical, I would have been straight in and wouldn't have got the break so I think everything worked out really well for me.

Rob Valetini of the Brumbies charges forward Hannah Peters/Getty Images

"I'm feeling pretty good now. Happy the year's done. As you said, I had a few injuries last year and I was able to get a good break in after the spring tour and go back home to Melbourne and spend it with family, so I'm feeling energised and ready for this year.

"I guess my goal for this year is just trying to stay fit, just trying to stay on the field. I know that if I can stay on the field I can push my case to play for the Brumbies and whatever's at the next level as well."

Forced to spend months working with the physio and rehab team at both the Brumbies and Wallabies, Valetini admitted it was hard to keep a positive mindset when his body felt fit but was betraying him.

"Yeah, a little bit [hard to stay positive]. Also, I was sort of feeling like my body was okay, even during those injuries. So I was just getting advice from the physios and knowing that my body was okay and I think just trying to stay on top of my rehab as well during the season helped me stay positive.

"That's what I'm doing at the moment as well, staying on top of my calf rehab, my hamstring rehab as well. I think now I'll take a lot of confidence out of last year and hopefully I'll be on the field the whole year this year."

With experienced prop and captain Allan Alaalatoa sidelined for the start of the season through an ongoing back injury, experienced heads within the group are expected to fill in the void, but the 96-capped Brumby, known for his cheeky character but quiet countenance, is more than happy to let his teammates inspire the group with words, while he'll use his actions to lead the group.

"Yeah, happy to let other guys do that," Valetini joked. "I'm not much of a talker, I've never really been wanting to talk or sort of give the group a message or something.

"So I'm happy to let the other boys do that. And we've got a lot of experience in our team, they have a lot of experience leading, so I'll let them do the talking and try to lead through my actions."