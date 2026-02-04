England's time to win the Six Nations is now ... and they know it

Open Extended Reactions

You can feel the expectation growing as you walk around Twickenham.

It follows you through the history-drenched corridors which are lined with images of past successes.

There is some anticipation, albeit subtle, that this is England's year to win the Six Nations, snapping the recent Ireland-France duopoly and win the tournament for the first time since 2020.

The pre-tournament show of intent came from a somewhat unlikely source this year: Head coach Steve Borthwick.

He didn't shout from the rooftops that "this is our year!" ... But the typically calculated and measured Borthwick proclaimed, before a ball was kicked, they want to go to Paris in the final round and win the title. "On March 14 Paris, we want to be in a position in that game, entering that game, we want to be in a position where we can achieve what we're all aiming to achieve. That's what we want," Borthwick said.

He wants England fans to charge over the Channel and help roar his team to victory. He said the team have spoken about the challenge, but also the opportunity in front of them.

They know it. The fans know it: This is England's best chance in a long time to win the most coveted title outside the World Cup.

It's come off two-and-a-half years of hard work following the 2023 World Cup. The nucleus of that squad is still present: From front-row stalwarts like Ellis Genge and Jamie George, to their heroic captain Maro Itjoe, through to fly-half George Ford, who just seems to be getting better with age.

Crucially, fresh blood has come in and made an almost instant impact.

England's 2020 Six Nations celebrations were curtailed by Covid. David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

The back-row stocks alone are impressive: Guy Pepper will start against Wales having performed well in the autumn and the Twickenham crowd will reserve its biggest cheer on Saturday for the moment Henry Pollock makes his way off the bench. Borthwick also has the luxury of holding Tom Curry and Itoje back from the starting XV on Saturday as they take their place in the aptly named "Pom Squad" who will come on and look to turn the screws on Wales later in the contest.

There is also a plethora of options in the midfield; a versatility which has been missing for some time. It feels like suddenly, Borthwick and England have at least a couple of players for each position, even as they contest with a few injuries.

The matches in the United States and Argentina last summer, while the superstars were on British and Irish Lions duty, gave some players valuable time in the England set-up and they're now being tasked with doing their part in the squad to take the team to the next level.

It's not just England's own rise which has excitement growing, but the frailties of others comes into play.

The Six Nations is cyclical.

Steve Borthwick and Maro Itoje will hope to lead England to Six Nations success. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Ireland aren't the same side that won the Grand Slam in 2022 and a first Test series in New Zealand in 2023. There are questions around France, too, who England beat last year. Will Antoine Dupont hit the ground running in the Test arena following his ACL injury? How will their young players cope with the pressures of being champions?

And so, it's up to England to take advantage.

Borthwick's Paris ambition was quicky followed by the assertion -- to both players and the media -- that they must earn the right to get there. As always, there will be twists and turns in the coming weeks. Injuries, moments of drama, controversy and downright madness will be dished out in equal measure.

Will the expectation weigh heavy? Or could it lift a nation to victory?

It's time to find out.