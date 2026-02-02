Wallabies to open RWC 2027 against Hong Kong, face All Blacks in Sydney

Open Extended Reactions

The Wallabies will open Rugby World Cup 2027 against Hong Kong China in Perth, before heading to Sydney for their huge pool clash with the All Blacks.

Tournament officials have opted to maximise the crowd for the first ever pool clash between the two southern hemisphere heavyweights, with the 82,000 Accor Stadium to stage the contest on Oct. 9.

It will be the third meeting between the two nations in the space of a few months, with the Wallabies and All Blacks set for home-and-away clashes in the Rugby Championship.

But that will mean little when the World Cup rolls around, with the winner of that clash on a likely path for a quarterfinal with two-time defending champions South Africa.

Hong Kong China will meanwhile help open the tournament on what is their first appearance on rugby's biggest stage. That game will be played in Perth on Oct. 1.

The Wallabies' final pool clash, against second-timers Chile, will be played in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Oct. 16.

The Wallabies and All Blacks will meet in Sydney at Rugby World Cup 2027 on Oct. 9 James Worsfold/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Perth and Brisbane have won the right to host arguably the two biggest other pool games.

Perth's 62,000 Optus Stadium will likely be full to the brim when Scotland and Ireland face off on Sunday Oct. 10, in what will be the third straight World Cup where the two Six Nations foes have faced one another.

The Pool F clash between England and Wales will then be staged a week later in Brisbane at the city's Suncorp Stadium on Oct. 16.

South Africa open their hunt for a third Webb Ellis Trophy in Adelaide with what will be their toughest pool clash against Italy, while the pick of the Pool C games, between Argentina and Fiji, will also be staged in the South Australian capital.

The expanded 24-team tournament will have its 36 pool games played across 17 days, with action confined to a Friday-Monday window across three weekends.