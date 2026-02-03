Nine games in 17 days: Your ultimate RWC 2027 pool stage travel plan

Love rugby? Got an infinite amount of cash at your disposal? Don't mind a few hours in the air?

If that sounds like you, then look no further - do we have a Rugby World Cup travel guide for you!

With the match schedule for Rugby World Cup 2027 now public, supporters can map out their own plans for what will be the first edition of the expanded 24-team tournament.

But for those not all that familiar with Australia, rugby or what may be on offer between each weekend of fixtures, we've taken a stab at how one might look to plan what would be the ultimate rugby adventure.

Read on below for our guide to the tournament's opening three weeks.

AUSTRALIA VS. HONG KONG, PERTH STADIUM, FRIDAY OCT. 1

It may not be the most glamorous opening game in the tournament's history -- it will in all likelihood be an absolute bloodbath -- but there is something special about being there when any major sporting event kicks off. You'll also get to see the Opening Ceremony and, if arriving a few days early, be able to soak up the atmosphere as the countdown to the first whistle really ramps up.

Wallabies fans will be hoping for a far more positive tournament in 2027 after watching their team exit before the knockout phase in 2023 SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

NEW ZEALAND VS. CHILE, PERTH STADIUM, PERTH, SATURDAY OCT. 2

It's a West Australian double-header to get things started as you wake up, shake off the cobwebs with a dip in the Indian Ocean, and then head back to Perth Stadium to watch the All Blacks and Los Condores go at it. This will be another whitewash, but Chile, who made their tournament debut in 2023, won't die wondering; the South Americans like to throw the ball around and are a Tier 2 nation on the rise.

SOUTH AFRICA VS. ITALY, ADELAIDE OVAL, ADELAIDE, SUNDAY OCT. 3

The 1.15pm [AWDT] kick-off in Perth will give you plenty of time to either head for the airport on Saturday evening, or instead soak up a few post-game refreshments, still get an early night, and then be up in time for your flight to Adelaide, which will take you a touch under three hours. Smack bang in the middle of town, Adelaide Oval should be heaving for this Pool B clash which the Springboks will be favoured to win, but one the two-time defending champions won't be taking lightly. Italy are improving year on year, proving more than just a nuisance in the Six Nations, while they also have two home wins over the Wallabies.

IRELAND VS. PORTUGAL, SYDNEY FOOTBALL STADIUM, MONDAY OCT. 4

If you're not a lover of red wine for which South Australia is famous, and instead are all about the rugby, then it's time to board your plane for Sydney and the east coast. Again, expect the 42,500-capacity Sydney Football Stadium to be near capacity for this clash given the number of Irish expats who reside Down Under, and those that will be travelling from the Emerald Isle. Andy Farrell's team should have far too much class for Portugal, but Os Lobos [the Wolves] are another team who will appreciate the warm conditions and fast decks Down Under.

AUSTRALIA VS. NEW ZEALAND, STADIUM AUSTRALIA, SYDNEY, SATURDAY OCT. 9

After four games in four days you might well be needing a break, or at least a change of scenery from a rectangle slab of turf with goalposts at either end. Fortunately, whether you head north, south or west from Sydney, there are infinite holiday options to suit each and every taste and budget, with some of the best attainable in under three hours' drive. But make your return in time for what is the standout game of the pool phase between the Wallabies and All Blacks. The 82,000-seat Stadium Australia has hosted some of the most memorable events in the nation's history, with another page in the sporting tapestry to be written here.

IRELAND VS. SCOTLAND, PERTH STADIUM -- OR -- SOUTH AFRICA VS. GEORGIA, BRISBANE STADIUM, SUNDAY OCT. 10

Rugby fanatics will have a choice here, one that will be dictated by their individual allegiances or whether they can handle a 10-hour round trip. If you are Scottish or Irish, then all roads lead west once more and you will just have to cop the flight to Perth -- and back -- for what is another mouth-watering pool game. Ireland have long dominated Scotland, and made light work of them at World Cups the past two tournaments, but Gregor Townsend's side will snap their losing run at some point; maybe this will be it?

For the neutrals, then the prospect of a 90-minute trip to Brisbane to join the Springbok horde might be a bit more appealing. The Boks will be comfortable winners against Georgia, but the Europeans have some brilliant outside backs, headed by Davit Niniashvili, who love to run in space. This game also offers travelling fans to soak up the atmosphere on Brisbane's famed Caxton Street beforehand.

Scotland and Ireland will meet in the pool stage for third straight Rugby World Cup Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images

URUGUAY VS. PORTUGAL, NEWCASTLE STADIUM, MONDAY OCT. 11

If a few days in South Australia or Queensland doesn't appeal -- the Sunshine State's beaches are arguably the best in the world -- then jump on a plane and head for Newcastle as this clash between Uruguay and Portugal could be an absolute ripper. You should expect to see a high-scoring affair between two teams who play with flair, while an atmosphere more akin to a World Cup football clash will also be on offer. Take a few days after that to explore other parts of the New South Wales mid-north and north coasts, or the nearby Hunter Valley wine region, which also offers great golf.

ENGLAND VS. WALES, STADIUM AUSTRALIA, SYDNEY, SATURDAY OCT. 16

After a few days R&R, make your way back to Sydney for what is a pivotal Pool F clash. England will be red-hot favourites to win this one against a rebuilding Wales, but the Dragons would love nothing more than to repeat their 2015 heroics and upset the English once more. The 82,500-seat venue should be near capacity, promising a great night -- and build-up earlier that day in the Harbour City -- for supporters of both nations, so too the neutrals.

Thousands of spectators will make their way to Australia for Rugby World Cup 2027 Chris Hyde/Getty Images

FRANCE VS. SAMOA, SYDNEY FOOTBALL STADIUM, SUNDAY OCT. 17

You might just be happy enough to settle into one of Sydney's many watering holes for the five-game "Super Sunday", but the best thing about the Sydney Football Stadium is its proximity to the city and many of those said bars and restaurants, meaning it won't take you long to get along and watch France and Samoa do battle. This will be Samoa's best performance of the pool phase, mark our words, as they improve week on week having spent more time together as a playing group. An upset might be beyond them, but if the wheels fall off Les Bleus then this one could be closer than you might think.

There you have it. Nine games in four or five cities, with four flights, the odd car or train trip in between, and a whole lot of fun.

Take a breath - and then set yourself for the knockout phase!