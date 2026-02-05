Six Nations: France player ratings from statement win over Ireland

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- France issued a huge statement in their first game of the Six Nations with a 36-14 win over Ireland in Paris on Thursday.

The hosts pulled away and made it look easy at times, with several individuals standing out, while Ireland will be left facing some tough questions.

So how did France rate? And who are the genuine superstars for Les Bleus?

Here are ESPN's player ratings.

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros 7.5

Had some good success at scrum time against a weakened Ireland front-row.

2. Julien Marchand - 7.5

Set up France's lineout success. Another strong performance from a very dependable player.

3. Dorian Aldegheri - 7.5

Stepping up in the absence of Uini Aitonio, who has unfortunately been forced to retire. Worked hard and will continue to find his groove through the tournament.

4. Charles Ollivon - 8

Charles Ollivon scored a first-half try. David Rogers/Getty Images

Finished a nice try to all-but put the game to bed. A true leader in the pack and someone France can always rely on to get the job done.

5. Mickaël Guillard - 9

Mickael Guillard was named player-of-the-match. Franco Arland/Getty Images

Made some eye-catching runs which helped earn him player of the match. Still just 25-years-old, France are lucky to have such an impactful player in the middle of their pack.

6. François Cros - 7

Not as impactful as he probably would have liked -- others around him had more stand out moments -- but he'll get his chance.

7. Oscar Jégou - 7.5

Seemed to cover almost every blade of grass, was often there as a second option and hunting around the ball.

8. Anthony Jelonch - 8

A dominant physical presence, he did his job and then some, getting through a mountain of work. That's what he's there for and he's always helping his side get on the front foot.

9. Antoine Dupont - 8.5

Antoine Dupont played his first Test for France in almost a year. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Is it ever anything less? Despite being out of the Test arena since March 2025 with an ACL injury, Dupont was right at home. He's an incredible athlete, besides being an outstanding rugby player.

10. Matthieu Jalibert - 8

A few questions about his partnership with Dupont and how he would fit with the star scrum-half, but Jalibert just plays his own game, at his own pace. He didn't do too much or overplay his hand, but was instrumental for his side.

11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey - 9

Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored two tries against Ireland. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Magic seems to be close whenever he touches the ball. The ability to trip up, get back to his feet and still score was a sight to behold.

12. Yoram Moefana - 8

Of course, eyebrows were raised when Gael Fickou was left out of the squad, but the Moefana, Depoortère partnership worked wonders against Ireland.

13. Nicolas Depoortère - 7.5

You wouldn't know he had just a handful of Test caps to his name. Worked well to compliment Bielle-Biarrey. Still a few rough edges to smooth out but a strong start to his Test career.

14. Théo Attissogbe - 7.5

Theo Attissogbe added a try in the final moments of the match. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Didn't see too much of the ball in the first half but had a nice hand in Ollivon's try. With a backline like that, you just have to make what moments you do get count and he did. A nice try at the end to finish.

15. Thomas Ramos - 8

Has become such a safe pair of hands at the back for France. So reliable and of course, that boot is worth its weight in gold.