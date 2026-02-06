England vs Wales: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out of Six Nations opener

Open Extended Reactions

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will miss England's game against Wales with a leg muscle injury. Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

England have suffered a blow on the eve of their Six Nations opener against Wales after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was ruled out with a leg muscle injury.

Feyi-Waboso failed to complete Thursday's training session and scrum coach Tom Harrison has confirmed the explosive 23-year-old will sit out the Allianz Stadium showdown.

Tom Roebuck fills the vacancy on the right wing in what will be his first appearance since starting against New Zealand in November, with a toe problem keeping him sidelined.