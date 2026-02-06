England vs Wales: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out of Six Nations opener

England have suffered a blow on the eve of their Six Nations opener against Wales after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was ruled out with a leg muscle injury.
Feyi-Waboso failed to complete Thursday's training session and scrum coach Tom Harrison has confirmed the explosive 23-year-old will sit out the Allianz Stadium showdown.
- England's time to win the Six Nations is now ... and they know it
- Six Nations players to watch: Henry Pollock, Louis Rees-Zammit, more
Tom Roebuck fills the vacancy on the right wing in what will be his first appearance since starting against New Zealand in November, with a toe problem keeping him sidelined.