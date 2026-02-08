England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso a doubt for remainder of Six Nations

Open Extended Reactions

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is a serious doubt for the rest of the Six Nations due to the hamstring injury he suffered in training last week, sources told ESPN.

Feyi-Waboso, 23, picked up the injury in England training on Thursday. He was originally named in the team to face Wales, but was forced to withdraw.

Tom Roebuck started in his place and helped England to a comfortable 48-7 victory on Saturday.

Tougher tasks lie in wait for England, with a trip to Edinburgh to face Scotland next Saturday coming up for Steve Borthwick's side

England have won one match in four at Murrayfield against Scotland and as England look to readdress that balance, they'll have to do it without Feyi-Waboso, the outstanding Exeter Chiefs winger.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is likely to miss the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Steve Borthwick said the injury will keep him out for several weeks and there are fears he won't recover in time to feature in this year's championship.

"Manny, looks like he will be out for a number of weeks," Borthwick said soon after the Wales match.

"I don't know how many weeks but there's a number rather than a single, which is disappointing. But that's unfortunately the nature of elite sport -- there are injuries and then you have to adapt.

In better news, England hope to have Bath centre Ollie Lawrence back fit for the Calcutta Cup showdown.

- Near-flawless England flex Six Nations title credentials against Wales

- Six Nations: England player ratings after huge win over Wales

- Six Nations: England's rout of Wales a 'brilliant platform' - Jamie George

"Ollie Lawrence looked really good training-wise at the end of last week," Borthwick said

Ellis Genge was substituted at half-time against Wales as England monitor him as he manages a knock.

"He did really well to be fit to start and play," Borthwick said.

"We thought the right thing to do was to play him 40 and take him off then, as opposed to going and restarting the second half.

"But he came off absolutely fine. You know, it was more of a precautionary change than anything else."