Super Rugby Pacific Teams: Round 1 lineups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

New year, new Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Crusaders are once again among the favourites as defending champions, while the Blues, Chiefs and Hurricanes also look strong. The Australian contingent may be headed by the Reds in Les Kiss'; final year in charge, while the Brumbies have lost multiple Wallabies either overseas or to long injury layoffs.

In Round 1, the Highlanders and Crusaders will open season 30 of Super Rugby in Dunedin, before the Waratahs host the Reds in one of Australia's biggest derby matches.

The action continues on Valentine's Day where they'll be no love lost between the Chiefs and Blues, before the Force and Brumbies wrap it up in Perth.

Friday, February 13

Highlanders vs. Crusaders

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin 5:05pm (AEDT)

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jona Nareki, Cam Millar, Folau Fakatava; Lucas Casey, Sean Withy, Te Kamaka Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta'avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Henry Bell, Josh Bartlett, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, Adam Lennox, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele'a.

Crusaders: Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Rivez Reihana, Noah Hotham; Christian Lio-Willie, Ethan Blackadder, Dom Gardiner, Jamie Hannah, Antonio Shalfoon, Seb Calder, George Bell, Finlay Brewis. Replacements: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Kyle Preston, Taha Kemara, Will Jordan.

Officials: Referee: Angus Gardner; Assistant Referees: George Myers, Matt Kellahan; TMO: Graham Cooper

Prediction: The Highlanders were dealt a late injury blow this week with World Rugby Rookie of the Year Fabian Holland suffering what looks to be a season-ending shoulder dislocation. That was a brutal outcome after star halfback Dylan Pledger's ACL earlier in the preseason. The Crusaders are meanwhile without several All Blacks, including Scott Barrett and Tamaiti Williams up front, but they do have Codie Taylor and Will Jordan on the bench. There will likely be plenty of points in this one. Crusaders by 17.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Highlanders: $3.20, +7.5 $1.90; Crusaders: $1.34, -7.5 $1.90

NSW Waratahs vs. Queensland Reds

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia 7:35pm (AEDT)

Waratahs: James Hendren, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Joey Walton, Max Jorgensen, Lawson Creighton, Jake Gordon; Pete Samu, Charlier Gamble, Clem Halahalo, Miles Amatosero, Matt Philip, Daniel Botha, Ethan Dobbins, Tom Lambert. Replacements: Folau Faingaa, Isaac Kailea, Siosifa Amone, Angus Blyth, Leafi Talataina, Teddy Wilson, Jack Debreczeni, Triston Reilly.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Lachie Anderson, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Louis Werchon; Vaiuta Latu, Fraser McReight, Joe Brial, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Josh Canham, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Aidan Ross. Replacements: Richie Asiata, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, John Bryant, James Martens, Finn Mackay, Xavier Rubens.

Officials: Referee: Paul Williams; Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Michael Winter; TMO: Graham Cooper

Prediction: Australia's oldest rugby rivalry takes centre stage in Round 1, though without a host of Queensland's biggest names. Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson is joined by Tom Lynagh and Carter Gordon on the injured list, leaving Harry McLaughlin-Phillips starting at No. 10. Meanwhile, NSW bad boy Miles Amatosero is straight in at lock after his internal suspension. The Tahs were 2/2 in the preseason, and the Reds 0/2; but how much do you read into trial form? A tight contest in Sydney looms. Waratahs by 3.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Waratahs: $2.05, +1.5 $1.90; Reds: $1.75, -1.5 $1.90

Harry McLaughlin-Phillips take the No. 10 jersey for the Reds' 2026 Super Rugby opener with the Waratahs Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Saturday, February 14

Fijian Drua vs. Moana Pasifika

Churchill Park, Lautoka 2:35pm (AEDT)

Drua: Ilaisa Droasese, Manasa Mataele, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Virimi Vakatawa, Ponipate Loganimasi, Kemu Valetini, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Elia Canakaivata, Kitione Salawa, Mesake Vocevoce, Temo Mayanavanua, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Doge, Zuriel Togiatama, Haereiti Hetet. Replacements: Penaia Cakobau, Peni Ravai, Samuela Tawake, Joseva Tamani, Isoa Tuwai, Frank Lomani, Isikeli Rabitu, Epeli Momo

Moana: William Havili, Tevita Ofa, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Ngani Laumape, Solomon Alaimalo, Patrick Pellegrini, Jonathan Taumateine; Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Semisi Paea, Miracle Faiilagi, Allan Craig, Tom Savage, Chris Apoua, Millennium Sanerivi, Tito Tuipulotu. Replacements: Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole, Feleti Sae-Ta'ufo'ou, Ofa Tauatevalu, Dominic Ropeti, Siaosi Nginingini, Denzel Samoa, Glen Vaihu.

Officials: Referee: Marcus Playle; Assistant Referees: Fraser Hannon, Dan Moore; TMO: Glenn Newman

Prediction: The standout name on the teams lists for this clash in Fiji is the Drua debut of former France star Virimi Vakatawa. Moana are meanwhile going to have to get used to life without Ardie Savea. The Drua should be too strong here. Drua by 8.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Drua: $1.32, -5.5 $1.95; Pasifika: $3.30, +5.5 $1.85

Blues vs. Chiefs

Eden Park, Auckland, 5:05pm (AEDT)

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Cole Forbes, AJ Lam, Pita Ahki, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Torian Barnes, Josh Beehre, Sam Darry, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Bradley Slater, Joshua Fusitu'a. Replacements: James Mullan, Mason Tupaea, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Xavi Taele, Cody Vai.

Chiefs: Etene Nanai-Seturo, Kyren Taumoefolau, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Josh Jacomb, Xavier Roe; Luke Jacobson, Jahrome Brown, Kaylum Boshier, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Jared Proffit. Replacements: Tyrone Thompson, Benet Kumeroa, Reuben O'Neill, Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Kyle Brown.

Officials: Referee: Ben O'Keeffe; Assistant Referees: Todd Petrie, Maggie Cogger-Orr; TMO: Brett Cronan

Prediction: Neither Damian McKenzie nor Beauden Barrett will play this week, leaving Josh Jacomb and Stephen Perofeta to pilot the Chiefs and Blues respectively. The Chiefs have handed a club debut to Moana recruit Kyren Taumoefolau, while also naming an imposing pack that has excellent cover on the bench. Blues No. 8 Hoskins Sotutu will have a point to prove this year before heading to England. Look for a big game from the No. 8 in Round 1. Chiefs by 2.

Odds [tab.com.au]: Blues: $2.70, +5.5 $1.95; Chiefs: $1.45, -5.5 $1.85

Western Force vs. Brumbies

HBF Park, Perth, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Force: Mac Grealy, Divad Palu, George Bridge, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Ben Donaldson, Nathan Hastie; Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Franco Molina, Jeremy Williams, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Tom Robertson. Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Sef Fa'agase, Misinale Epenisa, Darcy Swain, Will Harris, Henry Robertson, Max Burey, Kurtley Beale.

Brumbies: Andy Muirhead, Ollie Sapsford, Kadin Pritchard, David Feluiai, Corey Toole, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Charlie Cale, Rory Scott, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Lachie Shaw, Rhys van Nek, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Liam Bowron, Blake Schoupp, Tevita Alatini, Toby Macpherson, Luke Reimer, Klayton Thorn, Tane Edmed, Hudson Creighton.

Officials: Referee: Jordan Way; Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Jeremy Markey; TMO: James Leckie

Prediction: The Force upset the Brumbies early in last year's competition, a result that turned out to be a real killer for ACT. They have a chance to repeat that win here, with the Brumbies without five star Wallabies regulars from last year. The Brumbies do however welcome back Charlie Cale at No. 8 after a lengthy layoff. The Force will have livewire No. 9 Nathan Hastie make his debut, while Carlo Tizzano will be looking to continue his stellar Super form from 2026. This feels like a coin-flip, but maybe the hosts on their home track? Force by 2.

Odds [tab.com.au]: TBA