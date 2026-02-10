Six Nations talking points: Can England banish Murrayfield demons vs. Scotland?

Open Extended Reactions

Pressure has ramped up on the losing sides from week one, all to varying degrees, with a couple of crucial matches coming up in round two of the Six Nations.

Ireland, who were humbled by France on the opening night, host an Italy outfit in Dublin high off an impressive win over Scotland in Rome.

That result has left Scotland desperately needing a win against England in the Calcutta Cup.

Here are the main talking points ahead of the next batch of fixtures.

Calcutta Cup clash takes on extra significance as Scotland lose to Italy

Pressure is mounting on Scotland coach Gregor Townsend. Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

Scotland don't need any added inspiration to get themselves up for an England clash, but after their shock defeat to Italy, this Saturday's game has an extra layer of importance for Gregor Townsend's side.

A win against their old rivals would significantly boost spirits north of the border, but an English victory at Murrayfield for the first time since 2020 would further darken the mood around what should be a really exciting squad of players. The criticism from some quarters in Scotland has been strong since the weekend. Pressure is building on Townsend, who is reportedly set to depart after the World Cup anyway.

If they don't produce a good performance this week, which you could see happening if recent form is anything to by, the writing could be on the wall. However, if there's a game that can turn their fortunes around (or at least give that feeling) it's a win over their oldest rivals - James Regan.

But, England need to banish Edinburgh demons

Murrayfield hasn't been a happy hunting ground for England recently. They have just one win in the last four there, with the probable residual trauma of Duhan van der Merwe darting through their defence. So come Saturday, they'll come up against a team who will be desperate to put right the wrongs of Rome, and a coach knowing his job security is becoming increasingly precarious.

Despite their recent results suggesting this should be an England victory -- what would be their 13th-straight -- history and pressure do weird things to form and logic. England are still searching for a statement victory away from home under Borthwick in the Six Nations.

They secured an impressive double over Argentina last summer and swept aside Wales last year in Cardiff. But to retain the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield and win there for the first time since 2020 would be a statement victory and one which would act like a psychological healing balm too.

The good news is they'll have Ollie Lawrence available, with Fin Smith also back in the picture. With Immanuel Feyi-Waboso out for potentially the rest of the championship, Lawrence's return would let Tommy Freeman revert to the wing, or Borthwick would keep the same centre partnership and draft in Cadan Murley or Elliot Daly to the back three.

England haven't won at Murrayfield since 2020. David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Either way, if England are to reach the final round with hopes of a title, a win in Scotland is needed to help propel them there. Borthwick has already stuck a ring around the France-England clash on March 14, hoping thousands of England fans will stream across the Channel. But this weekend's match is going to be fiercely tricky -- the weight of history and emotion sees this clash balance as a 50/50 occasion.

"You get off the bus at Murrayfield and there are just people on top of you," Ollie Chessum said. "Once you hear that boo it just hits you in the face and it doesn't stop until the whistle goes. It really doesn't stop if you don't try and shut them up early. I love that."

England need a statement victory away from Twickenham. They're ticking along nicely, but it's time for them to end their Murrayfield hoodoo - Tom Hamilton.

France tipped for Grand Slam glory, with lowly Wales to come

Theo Attissogbe added a try in the final moments of the match. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

If the first 40 minutes against Ireland are anything to go by, it will take something special to stop France this year.

They eased off the gas slightly in the second half but ramped things up again to finish strong in an assured flex of their muscle. You really dread to think what could happen in Cardiff on Sunday.

Welsh captain Dewi Lake conceded they had "let the nation down" with their efforts against England. Let's hope Wales can significantly tidy up their discipline and stop the blue wave rolling over them too much, but if they wanted to, France could rack up a massive score - Regan.

Italy the highlight in largely underwhelming opening weekend

Italy produced a stunning win over Scotland on Saturday. Antonietta Baldassarre/Insidefoto/LightRocket via Getty Images

While France were exciting to watch, it wasn't much of a contest against Ireland, and the exact same can be said for England's win over Wales.

Sandwiched in between those games however was a captivating clash in appalling conditions which saw Italy stun Scotland. They started with two nicely worked tries in Rome in the opening half-hour ... And then the heavens really opened up.

The weather actually made for a gritty, captivating match, a welcome sight in a largely predictable weekend of rugby. Scotland tried to claw back before falling short at the death, with the Italian players visibly emotional after the victory. The competition needs games like that. It's expected France and England, the two powerhouses, will pull away from the chasing pack this year, so an upset or two along the way is great for the tournament and fans - Regan.