Scotland vs. England LIVE: Latest updates from Six Nations clash

England travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland on Saturday. Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Welcome to ESPN's live updates from Murrayfield as Scotland host England in the Six Nations.

The visitors haven't won in the Scottish capital since 2020 but come into the match as favourites off the back of 12-straight Test wins and Scotland's 18-15 defeat to Italy last week.

The pressure is on the home side to reclaim the Calcutta Cup they lost last year and get their Six Nations campaign back on track, with captain Sione Tuipulotu conceding on Friday they are "desperate" for a win against their oldest rival.

England meanwhile are in good spirits as they chase a first title since 2020.

Follow here for all the action from Edinburgh!