Right-left goodbye: Max Jorgensen stuns again in Waratahs' derby win

It might just be the best footwork in the game.

And Max Jorgensen's right-left combination is certainly worth the five-year deal he signed a fortnight ago with the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Australia, so too the price of admission for those 16,655 fans who came to Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

Those home supporters went home happy, too, with the Waratahs pulling away from Queensland Reds inside the final 15 minutes to begin their season on a promising note with a bonus-point 36-12 win.

There was plenty of rust from both sides in a stop-start first half and the Queenslanders' discipline was woeful -- they gave away 10 first-half penalties alone and a yellow card -- yet still went to the break only down 17-12. But the mountain of territory and possession finally told, as the Waratahs eventually wore down their oldest rivals to reclaim the Bob Templeton Cup.

But it was Jorgensen who supplied a rugby moment to savour, as he added yet another highlight to an ever-expanding reel that defies his 21 years of age.

Under pressure inside their own half, the Waratahs got lucky when a bounce pass put Joey Walton into clean air, his inside ball found debutant James Hendren, with the fullback quickly shifting it onto Jorgensen.

And the 21-year-old did the rest from there. With Reds fullback Jock Campbell closing in, Jorgensen propped off his right and left feet, in an almost carbon copy of his sensational score against the Springboks in Johannesburg, his move leaving the Reds fullback reaching for shadows.

Just like that, "Jorgo" was gone.

Only the third player in Australian rugby history to be given a five-year deal from head office, Jorgensen's five-pointer was clear evidence as to why everyone from RA boss Phil Waugh, right down to the kids who can get into Allianz Stadium to watch him for free all season, were so desperate to keep him in the game.

Max Jorgensen of the Waratahs scores a try. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

He is that good.

"You're a fan, aren't you? You're like everyone else," Waratahs coach Dan McKellar said when asked how he reacts when the youngster gets into space. "He's a unique talent to score that try against some quality defenders.

"All I want for Jorgo is to play game on game on game on game, because if Jorgo's playing the majority of the season, with a few other players that are important there as well, you'll produce more moments like that. And that's what we need.

"We want to try and get 30,000, 35,000 people here. And the Max Jorgensen's of the world will certainly help that because they're players you want to watch live. But as I've said before, I think the best part about Jorgo is he's just so down to earth. So humble. Doesn't get ahead of himself at all.

"And he won't be in there gloating at all. It'll just be water off a duck's back for him."

Despite Jorgensen's moment of wonder, McKellar will have been filthy at halftime as Reds back-rower Joe Brial stripped the ball from Miles Amatoseo from the ensuing restart and then scored himself in the corner a few minutes after the siren had sounded. Instead of a 12-point halftime lead, the Waratahs' advantage was just five.

They had to grind it down from there, too, finally cracking a resilient but tiring Reds team when replacement prop Isaac Kailea forced his way over from close range on 65 minutes. Before yet another Reds penalty, that territory had come via a turnover from hooker Ethan Dobbins, who was one of a number of Waratahs forwards to turn in industrious performances.

It was hard to find a better one than Charlie Gamble, who supplied a freakish pass off the deck for Jorgensen's second, the flanker catching a pinpoint Jack Debreczeni kick and then popping a ball to Jorgensen, having survived the tackle of Tim Ryan by the touchline.

Teddy Wilson's late score gave the Waratahs the full five competition points, with debutant Clem Halahalo having opened the Waratahs' account after only eight minutes earlier in the night.

The Reds did well to hang in the contest as long as they did, but Wallabies coach-elect Les Kiss didn't have to look any further than the 17 penalties his side conceded as to why they had suffered such a heavy defeat. Battling a long injury list that includes Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson and fellow Test players Carter Gordon and Tom Lynagh, the Reds could not have started 2026 any worse.

Skipper Fraser McReight was as committed as ever alongside the talented Brial, while winger Tim Ryan also looked dangerous in clean air. Unfortunately for the Queenslanders, their ill-discipline meant he nor anyone in red saw much of it.

Pete Samu, another of the Waratahs debutants, came into the match late, featuring in the wider channels just as he did in a long career with the Brumbies before heading off overseas.

Alongside Gamble and Halahalo, who was only told last year he wouldn't be re-signed by the Waratahs, NSW have the makings of a nicely balanced back-row.

And they have one of the best finishers in the game full stop.

Outside of France flyer Louis Bielle-Biarrey and perhaps All Blacks superstar Will Jordan, there are few better outside backs in the game right now.

The Waratahs just need to get him the ball. Do that like they did on Friday night and they will be on track for a far better season than last year's eighth-placed finish.

Jorgensen is that good.