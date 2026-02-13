England captain Maro Itoje: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's immigration comments 'ridiculous'

Open Extended Reactions

EDINBURGH -- England captain Maro Itoje has labelled Sir Jim Ratcliffe's comments on immigration "ridiculous."

Manchester United co-owner Ratcliffe has been heavily criticised this week after he said the U.K. had been "colonised" by immigrants. He has since apologised for the comments.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club (MUMSC) were among those to call out Ratcliffe for the remarks. Itoje, who was born in London and has Nigerian heritage, acknowledged Ratcliffe's apology but said what he said is "so far from the truth."

"Obviously, I don't condone the language he used. I think, and if I've read correctly, he has apologised for his comments," Itoje said.

England skipper Maro Itoje has said Sir Jim Ratcliffe's immigration comments are ridiculous. Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

"Naturally, I am of Nigerian descent, I was born in this country but I'm of Nigerian descent ... I think it's ridiculous to say that Great Britain has been colonised by immigrants.

"That is so far from the truth. I think it's wrong."

The England captain also told the BBC: "I disagree with the terminology and the sentiments of what he said. I do not believe that Great Britain has been colonised by immigrants. I think that's inaccurate and a wrong thing to say.

"I think it's admirable when people realise they've messed up so I comment him for doing that but I obviously do not condone the sentiments or the message behind those words."

Ratcliffe has said he is sorry if he "offended some people" with his remarks: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.

"My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK."