          Six Nations: England player ratings after 31-20 Scotland defeat

          • James Regan
          Feb 14, 2026, 07:38 PM

          England lost the Calcutta Cup on Saturday with a 31-20 defeat to Scotland in Edinburgh in the Six Nations.

          It was far from the performance head coach Steve Borthwick would have imagined, with a slow start from which they never recovered at Murrayfield.

          Here are ESPN's England player ratings.

          1. Ellis Genge - 4

          Caught out for a try just as England were getting back into it and struggled with Scotland's physical defending.

          2. Luke Cowan-Dickie - 5

          Lineout was solid and was looked strong in parts but a couple of handling errors in contact.

          3. Joe Heyes - 5

          Scrum was actually OK but they failed to make it truly count. Not a bad game but Borthwick will want more from his front-row in general.

          4. Maro Itoje - 5.5

          Didn't have the physical impact he would have wanted on hos return to the starting side. A few loose carries too.

          5. Ollie Chessum - 6

          Was strong with ball-in-hand and did well to get England some go-forward at times. Such a handful for any defence.

          6. Guy Pepper - 5

          Largely quiet throughout the game but a few decent tackles.

          7. Sam Underhill - 4

          Was taken off at half time. Pretty ineffective in the 40 minutes he had.

          8. Ben Earl - 7

          Probably England's best. 23 carries and he was always hunting for opportunities. Ran hard and finished his try well.

          9. Alex Mitchell - 5

          A couple of good runs undone by some poor decisions. He had the line in his sights a couple of times but fumbled the ball when it counted.

          10. George Ford - 5

          Ford became fairly predictable. The execution for the drop-goal attempt was poor and probably not the best decision.

          11. Henry Arundell - 4

          A yellow card, a try and then another yellow card. Ultimately a night to forget.

          12. Fraser Dingwall - 5.5

          Effort was there but got caught out on defence a few times.

          13. Tommy Freeman - 5

          Couldn't really get a foothold in the game and was overrun by Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu in the middle of the park.

          14. Tom Roebuck - 5

          Didn't get much ball at all and struggled to find his way into the game.

          15. Freddie Steward - 6

          Ran hot-and-cold. Had a try in his sights but was forced out by the much smaller Darcy Graham.

          Replacements:

          16. Jamie George: 4

          17. Bevan Rodd: 4

          18. Trevor Davison: n/a

          19. Alex Coles: 5

          20. Tom Curry: 6

          21. Henry Pollock: 5

          22. Ben Spencer: n/a

          23. Fin Smith: 4.5